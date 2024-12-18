The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings

Good afternoon. Let me start off with a few programming notes. In a short while, we will be joined by our guest, Matthias Schmale, who, as you know, is our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Ukraine. He will be joining live from Kyiv. Then, tomorrow, we expect the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to do a stakeout on Syria – that will be at 9:10 am. And he will take questions – in case that was a question you were going to ask me.

Just to note the Security Council meeting tomorrow is on artificial intelligence. That gets under way at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. The SG will do a stakeout at 9:10 a.m. tomorrow morning, Edie, in case you missed it. We will share his remarks… yes, I just said that. Ok, settle down. We will share his remarks to you on AI mid-afternoon today, embargoed until tomorrow. And, at noon, we will have Georgios Petropoulos, the Head of OCHA’s (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) sub-office in Gaza, as our guest. He will be joining you from Jerusalem to give a humanitarian update on the situation in the region.

** Syria

On Syria, let me start with that. We along with our partners continue to support people across Syria, as security permits. The cross-border operation from Türkiye continues, and in the past two days, 59 trucks crossed into the north-west, carrying food and health supplies, mattresses and sheets, among other supplies. Meanwhile, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, is continuing his stay in Syria. He was in Homs and Aleppo — in the north of Syria — today. During his meetings with community members, he emphasized that the UN will continue to support the people of Syria and scale up our humanitarian response.

Mr. Fletcher visited projects run by the United Nations and NGO (non-governmental organization) partners and supported by the Syria Humanitarian Fund. He also heard from women heads of households how humanitarian organizations have supported them and their families and how funding for these projects needs to be sustained. Mr. Fletcher stressed the role of women in the response and rebuilding Syria is critical, of course. Mr. Fletcher also met with members of the humanitarian community in both cities. He said that our colleagues have shown immense courage and resilience in some of the darkest and most uncertain of times.

We are still witnessing these uncertain times, he said — or rather, I’m saying it. Not him. In the north-east, for instance, the situation remains fluid. As of yesterday, 44,000 people are staying in more than 260 emergency shelters, such as municipal buildings, schools, mosques and stadiums. Partners are distributing hot meals, bread, and ready-to-eat rations, despite their limited funding available.

For its part, UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency) continues to respond to the needs of refugees and Lebanese displaced people across Lebanon, coordinating closely with the authorities and other humanitarian organizations, in providing protection services, emergency cash assistance, core relief items, access to safe shelter, health care, and psychosocial support.

Insecurity remains high in the Menbij and Ain Al-Arab districts in Aleppo Governorate, despite the ceasefire announced on 17 December, which is set to last until the end of the week. Non-governmental organizations have not been able to access Menbij for more than a week, while critical infrastructure such as electricity networks and health facilities need urgent repair. And you will have seen that our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, left Damascus today. He spoke to reporters on his way out. We shared that transcript with you. His basic message was that Syria was in need of greater humanitarian assistance and for the organization of free and fair elections. But I urge you to read his text.

** Lebanon

In Lebanon, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund has allocated $31 million to support the response. The allocation prioritizes the areas most impacted by the hostilities, including South, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel Governorates and Beirut’s southern suburbs. Meanwhile, we, of course, are continuing to support displaced people in the host communities, as well as those who are returning home. Over the past two days, we and our partners have delivered medical supplies to hospitals in Baalbeck-Hermel and Nabatieh Governorates, to support local healthcare facilities and address urgent medical needs.

For its part, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) is supporting authorities in preparing schools for children’s return to class. As of Monday, more than 800 public schools have reopened to welcome students. Many of these schools, as you know, were used as shelters. We always say children bear the brunt of these conflicts, and children on both sides, Israel and Lebanon, deserve a better future and the right to go back to school and to their normal lives. Meanwhile, reverse cross-border movements from Syria into Lebanon continue. According to authorities, around 85,000 people — both Lebanese and Syrians — have crossed the border since 16 December.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that, yet again, the Israeli authorities denied a request from the United Nations to reach besieged parts of the north today – that’s Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya and areas of Jabalya. Yesterday, we underscored how the vast majority of our efforts to reach North Gaza Governorate since the Israeli siege began 10 weeks ago have been blocked. Most requests are denied outright.

And across the Strip, humanitarians continue to face severe access constraints, as they try to reach huge numbers of people in need of food, water, shelter and other essentials for them to survive. Throughout Gaza, we planned 339 aid movements that required coordination with the Israeli authorities between 1 and 16 December. They facilitated fewer than a third of those movements. Out of 96 humanitarian movements planned for the north of Wadi Gaza during the first half of December, just 16 were facilitated by the Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, our OCHA colleagues tell us they are monitoring the impact of a new Israeli evacuation order for part of Al Bureij in Deir al Balah, in central Gaza. The order issued today encompasses an area of about 1.2 square kilometres, impacting more than 23,000 people — that's what our initial estimates show. This latest directive is the sixth evacuation order issued this month, which in total covers more than 5 per cent of Gaza. And tomorrow, the head of OCHA’s sub-office in Gaza, as I mentioned, Georgios Petropoulos, will be our guest.

** Middle East

And back here, Khaled Khiari, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, briefed the Security Council for one of his periodic briefings on the Middle East. He said that among other deadly strikes in Gaza, from 14 to 15 December, at least 69 Palestinians, including women and children, were reportedly killed in four Israeli air strikes on schools sheltering people who were seeking safety. He noted the Secretary-General’s recent report on the situation in Gaza, which said that a ceasefire is long overdue and that the continued collective punishment of the Palestinian people is unjustifiable. The Secretary-General also asserted that any attempt to establish settlements in Gaza must be firmly rejected. There must be no attempt to reduce or annex the territory of Gaza in whole or in part.

This afternoon, Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs will brief the Security Council on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

** Palestine

I was asked, I think by Abdelhamid yesterday, on the planned two-state solution meeting that will take place in June. I can tell you that as decided by a resolution on 18 September, the General Assembly will convene a “High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution”. That’s scheduled as you know in June of next year. It will be co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France, and will be preceded by one or more preparatory meetings, as needed.

The Secretary-General is expected to participate in the opening segment of the conference. We, of course, stand ready to support the conference as necessary to ensure its success. The entire region needs urgent and irreversible action to enable the parties to re-engage on the long-delayed political path towards ending the occupation and resolving the conflict. This must occur in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements in pursuit of the vision of two States — Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State — living side by side in peace and security.

** Yemen

Update for you on Yemen: Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, has been meeting in Amman over the last few days with representatives from the Government of Yemen in the Military Coordination Committee. The meeting that took place last week allowed for an exchange of views on key issues, including different types of ceasefire and ceasefire negotiations. Mr. Grundberg stressed that this engagement lays the groundwork for establishing the necessary conditions for a ceasefire and achieving a lasting peace in Yemen.

** Sudan

And on Sudan, our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, has condemned the shelling and airstrikes on civilian areas in parts of Darfur and Khartoum that we have seen over the last week. Hostilities are widespread and have been reported in urban areas of El Fasher, Al Kuma, Kabkabiya and Kutum in North Darfur, as well as Nyala in South Darfur, and in Greater Khartoum itself. Significant civilian casualties have been reported, along with accounts of destruction of homes, markets and medical facilities.

In a statement, Ms. Nkweta-Salami warned that armed individuals operating in and around populated areas and camps that shelter men, women and children who lost their homes because of this conflict, pose direct threats to residents. This is blocking the delivery of much-needed humanitarian goods. We can’t stress enough that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must be spared by the parties. And just a reminder, Mr. Fletcher is scheduled to brief the Security Council on Sudan tomorrow afternoon in their meeting.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan, we and our humanitarian partners in the country — together with the Government — have launched the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2025. It seeks $1.7 billion to assist about 5.4 million human beings. Nearly 70 per cent of South Sudan’s population is projected to require some form of humanitarian support next year — that’s 9.3 million people. This appeal aims to reach the most vulnerable among them. The people of South Sudan face a range of challenges that are driving humanitarian needs. They include conflict, climate shocks, economic instability, disease outbreaks, and yes– as you can imagine — the impact of the war in neighbouring Sudan. Since April of last year, more than 900,000 men, women and children, have fled across the border into South Sudan, with another 337,000 new arrivals expected next year.

** Central African Republic

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of our peacekeeping department is in the Central African Republic, where he is continuing his visit. Today, he was in Bambari to engage with local authorities, civil society representatives and community members, including women involved in politics, as well as Mission colleagues. He visited a site established by the humanitarian community, called "Village Intégré," which hosts 3,600 internally displaced people.

Yesterday, he met with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to discuss enhancing cooperation between the Peacekeeping Mission (MINUSCA) and the Central African Government on issues including stabilization efforts and preparations for the upcoming electoral cycle. He also held discussions with the Prime Minister, Félix Moloua, and other Government officials, during which they evaluated how the Peacekeeping Mission there can further support the Government’s efforts toward peace and stability.

** Tropical Cyclone Chido

Turning to Mozambique, where our humanitarian colleagues, together with our partners, continues to assess the impact of Tropical Cyclone Chido. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, as of today, at least 184,000 people in the country have been impacted — with 45 deaths reported and nearly 500 people injured, mostly in the area of Cabo Delgado Province. These are the latest figures from the authorities there. More than 35,000 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged. Almost 50 health centres and nearly 150 schools were also damaged and are no longer functioning.

We are mobilizing support for the most affected families in Mecufi district in Cabo Delgado. We, along with our partners, have reached 2,000 families with food, shelter and other essential supplies. Mobile medical teams are being deployed across the most impacted districts to deliver essential health services. Efforts are also underway to combat waterborne diseases by distributing chlorine and water purification materials, as well as providing information on cholera prevention. Mobile teams have also been deployed to support unaccompanied or children who have been separated from their families.

** Vanuatu

And turning to another humanitarian crisis, this one across the globe in Vanuatu, where our humanitarian colleagues tell us the situation remains concerning one day after the earthquake struck the country. There has been a state of emergency declared for seven days. To complement the national response, the Government has requested international assistance. We and our partners are mobilizing resources to respond. OCHA is deploying response teams, including a United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination team.

According to local authorities, damage is extensive and includes hospitals, residential and public buildings, roads, water reservoirs and gas pipes. Many communities have been cut off. Immediate needs include medical supplies and repair to medical structures, mobile medical teams, search and rescue teams with heavy machinery for clearing, as well as safe drinking water.

** Western Sahara

I was asked yesterday about Western Sahara and the reported death of two Moroccan soldiers in Western Sahara. Our understanding that the reported mine accident occurred in Touizgui, which is north of the MINURSO Area of Responsibility, during mine clearance operations conducted by the Royal Moroccan Army. The UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara, MINURSO, does not have additional information from the Moroccan Army regarding this. The monthly demining reports from the Royal Moroccan Army to MINURSO indicate that, in the past months, the Moroccan Army has been conducting clearance operations north of the MINURSO Area of Responsibility, including in Touizgui.

** International Migrants Day

Today is International Migrants Day. In his message, the Secretary-General says this is a day to remind ourselves of the challenges migrants can face — from prejudice and discrimination to outright violence and abuse, and the unimaginable cruelty of human trafficking. As a global community, he says, we must summon our common humanity, and work to reverse these harmful trends. And to flag that today, that our colleagues in the Department for Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) tell us in a report on international migration and its linkages to the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. It is available online.

And today, in a joint call to action, the UN Refugee Agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the UN Special Rapporteurs on Trafficking in Persons, alongside humanitarian organizations, called on States to protect refugees and migrants in distress at sea. The call is prompted by the rising casualties that we often talk about here. Each year, thousands of refugees and migrants risk deadly journeys in desperate attempts to escape violence, persecution, and poverty.

** Financial Contribution

Double quiz for you today: the latest Member State to pay its dues boasts the longest coastline in continental Africa, stretching way more than 3,000 kilometres. Okay, Africa, let’s start there. [Response from the crowd: “Somalia!”] Somalia. Which brings us to 150. How many more to go? Yes, but that’s not the other part of the quiz. If we say Shukran to our friends in Mogadishu, what Language Day is it? [Arabic.] Exactly, it's International Arabic Language Day. Well, what? Do you think I make up these notes? Edie, you were way offline. We’ll start with Dezhi.

** Questions and Answers

Correspondent : Oh, really? Okay.

Spokesman : I'm sorry, Pam. I will, sorry. Go ahead, Dezhi.

Correspondent : Okay. So first a correction. You said our special envoy for Lebanon, Geir Pedersen; actually, he’s for Syria.

Spokesman : Oh, for Syria. Thank you.

Question : Yes. Okay. My question here is, just a couple of hours ago, China and India reached a six-point consensus on the border issues, and they both agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations. Does Secretary-General have any reaction on the latest development?

Spokesman : I think we welcome the positive result of this effort of very important bilateral diplomacy.

Question : And do you think this would set, let's say, an example how to settle international disputes?

Spokesman : I mean, let's face it. We see a lot of international disputes. Well, let me put it the other way around. There are a lot of international disputes that don't get resolved. And we see it around the world. Those get the headlines. But there are a lot of international disputes that do get resolved, either through UN mediation or through bilateral efforts. Those should be covered and saluted. Edie, please.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Israel's denial of access to UN convoy requests, is the United Nations given any reasons? And if so, what reasons are they given?

Spokesman : I'm not aware of any specific reasons, despite security reasons that are given when things are denied. But I think our guest tomorrow will be able to provide you with a bit more granularity on what the process is and how it goes.

Question : And on Geir Pedersen’s initiative for a meeting of all of the various parties in Syria to chart a path forward toward peace. How is he going to follow this up? Is he going to set a date? It's sort of an amorphous floating invitation.

Spokesman : You know, amorphous floating invitations is what we do best here at the UN. I think, in all seriousness, he will continue the consultations. And then, as we do in any of these processes, when we feel things have gelled, dates will be set.

Question : And is he still in Syria? Is…

Spokesman : No. He left today. He left Damascus today.

Question : And what about Tom Fletcher, is he briefing from here?

Spokesman : No. I think he's scheduled to go to Türkiye tomorrow. So he'll brief from wherever he is, on Sudan. Pam?

Question : Just a follow-up on the talks for a ceasefire, hostage release. The Israeli ambassador just said at the stakeout that talks are ongoing. Is there any UN person involved in these at all? And, what are you hearing? Because there are reports that it’s on, there are reports that it’s off…

Spokesman : No, I mean, the Secretary-General has been in touch regularly with a number of the parties, including the Qatari Prime Minister. But we are not directly involved in mediating between Israel and Hamas. We do hope for a successful outcome, for the sake of the people in Gaza for the sake of the hostages and their families, and just for the sake of stopping a conflict.

Question : And any indication that it's imminent?

Spokesman : I think… no, I mean, let me just say something. We have no indication beyond what we dutifully read and what you all report. Madame, and then…

Question : Just to clarify on the high-level international conference on the two-state solution, is that taking place in New York?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : Thank you, Steph, and happy holidays. With regard to the Secretary-General, as you said, he's going to do remarks and Q&A tomorrow at the Security Council's stakeout. Is he planning to do an end-of-year press conference?

Spokesman : No. He is planning, however, to do a start-of-the-year conference, as he likes to look forward rather than backwards. So we have something scheduled around 15 or 16 January. He will first deliver his priority speech to the General Assembly around those dates. Then the next day, he will be here, sitting down and answering your questions. Yvonne Murray, RTE Irish broadcaster.

Correspondent : Thank you very much indeed for the full title.

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : Steph, as I'm sure you've seen, Israel has closed its embassy in Dublin, citing antisemitism of the Irish Government. And the Israeli foreign minister said that the actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish Government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state. Does the Secretary-General have any comments on Israel's decision to close its embassy in Ireland?

Spokesman : It's a national decision that Member States take to open or close embassies. We do not have any particular comment on that. Okay. Yes. Please. Yeah. Go ahead, Evelyn? Yeah. Yes. Yes.

Question : Okay. Sorry. Thank you, Steph. Just a brief question on Yemen. That meeting with the Yemenis is which Yemenis, the ones who have Houthis or…?

Spokesman : It's the Government of Yemen.

Question : You mean the Saudi-recognized Government.

Spokesman : It's the Government of Yemen, that is a member of the…

Question : It has nothing to do with the problem they’re having. Okay. Thank you. And the SG press conferences, will he take more than two questions?