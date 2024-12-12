The following is a near-verbatimtranscript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Lesotho

Good afternoon. The Secretary-General is continuing his visit to southern Africa. He arrived a bit earlier today in Lesotho and discussed with His Majesty King Letsie III several topics, including the progress Lesotho has made in recent years, and the challenges it faces. Mr. [António] Guterres also reaffirmed the continued support of the United Nations to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Secretary-General also held discussions with the Prime Minister [Ntsokoane Matekane] and some members of his cabinet. Mr. Guterres said was there to show solidarity with Africa, but also with Lesotho in particular — a land-locked country with only one neighbour.

Lesotho, he said, demonstrates how unfair the global financial system is, and that it should change.

The Secretary-General also addressed the Parliament of Lesotho, stressing the fact that Africa has enormous potential.

But deep injustices are denying Africa’s rightful place on the world stage. Mainly, not having a permanent seat in the Security Council.

He underscored that the UN will remain Lesotho’s partner in the journey towards sustainable and inclusive development.

Tomorrow, he will visit the Katse Dam, where he will see for himself the Highlands Water Project — which is a perfect example of the development projects undertaken by the country.

And just to flag that this is the first time Mr. Guterres is visiting this country, and it coincides with the Kingdom’s celebration of the bicentenary of the Basotho nation.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, unless somebody tells me to turn to something else.

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the recent and extensive violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Secretary-General is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria.

He stresses the urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts, throughout the country.

The Secretary-General stresses that the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement remains in force, condemning all actions that would be inconsistent with the Agreement, and calls on the parties to the Agreement to uphold their obligations under this instrument, including by ending all unauthorized presence in the area of separation and refraining from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability in the Golan.

In this period of rapid change, the Secretary-General underscores that, while maintaining public order, it is imperative to support credible, orderly and inclusive transitional arrangements in Syria.

Staying on that topic, I wanted to flag that our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is planning to head to Jordan over the weekend to continue engaging with interlocutors, while his office maintains active engagement with all relevant actors.

In a statement issued a bit earlier today, Mr. Pedersen said that the images from Sednaya and other detention facilities starkly underscore the unimaginable barbarity Syrians have endured and reported for years. These images are a profound testament to the unspeakable suffering and pain beyond comprehension endured by those detained, their families, and their loved ones.

He added that families of the detained, missing, and recently freed need our urgent support, including medical care, psychological support, legal assistance, and safe shelter. Detention sites, mass graves, and related documentation must be secured to aid families in their search for justice and in their search for accountability.

He added that evidence of atrocities must be preserved and thoroughly documented to ensure accountability under international humanitarian law.

The world owes it to the Syrian people to listen, to act, and to work tirelessly toward a future where such horrors can never reoccur.

** Syria - Humanitarian

Meanwhile, also, on the humanitarian front on Syria, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that more than 1.1 million people are now displaced across Syria since the most recent escalation of hostilities.

Food shortages continue to be reported in Aleppo as a result of bakery closures due to flour and diesel shortages. Vegetable supplies are limited, electricity outages persist in some neighbourhoods and fuel prices remain high.

Hostilities near Tishreen Dam in the Aleppo governorate have led to extended electricity outages since 10 December, impacting more than 400,000 people and disrupting access to water and other key services.

We and our partners continue our humanitarian activities as the security situation allows. Some partners have resumed operations in Damascus, Tartous, Latakia and Raqqa, in a limited scope, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

OCHA tells us that the cross-border operation from Türkiye is continuing. Yesterday, some 26 trucks carrying food aid crossed into the north-west.

Humanitarian access and aid delivery remains challenging in parts of north-east Syria. Raqqa, Tabqa, Hassakeh and Derik are experiencing movement restrictions due to checkpoints, and reports of looting are also continuing in those areas.

Despite the challenges, and as security allows, the UN and our partners provided food to more than 700,000 people in north-west Syria since the escalation of the most recent hostilities.

Then in the north-east, more than 40,000 displaced people are staying in around 200 collective centres, that is what our partners are telling us on the ground. Humanitarian organizations are distributing food, hygiene kits and cash, as well as psychosocial support to children and adults.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that ongoing hostilities across the Strip — especially in North Gaza governorate, which has been under siege for more than two months now — are making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for trauma patients to get the critical healthcare they need.

Access to basic services has also been severely constrained — and in the face of these challenges, UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) continues to serve as a lifeline for the people of Gaza. The agency accounts for more than half of the people reached with health services since October of last year — providing some 6.7 million medical consultations across the Gaza Strip, and that was as of 1 December.

More than 90 [mobile] medical teams are providing health services at 54 medical points inside and outside shelters in Gaza’s Middle Area, basically Khan Younis, Al Mawasi, and Gaza governorates. Those numbers are as of this past Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven of UNRWA’s 27 health centres in Gaza remain operational. But, as you know, the number of health facilities that are still up and running at any given time changes constantly due to insecurity and access restrictions.

UNRWA warns that stocks of medicines in its health facilities are low — and at least 60 items will run out within a month. As we have said repeatedly, access impediments — coupled with the limited number of safe and viable routes to bring supplies into Gaza — continue to result in shortages of critical medicine and medical supplies across the Gaza Strip.

** Lebanon

In Lebanon, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, today visited the governorates of Baalbek and Bekaa to assess the humanitarian situation and urgent needs, including those of displaced people now returning to their communities. Mr. Riza met with local authorities, humanitarian partners and the governors of both regions.

Over the past two days, we and our partners have delivered medical supplies to hospitals in Baalbek, El-Hermal Governorate.

WHO (World Health Organization) has also received a new shipment of dozens of essential kits for limb-saving surgeries that will be distributed to hospitals across Lebanon.

We and our partners continue to monitor the movement of people so we can support those returning to their communities, people who are still on the move, host communities and people in hard-to-reach areas.

And as a reminder that the Flash Appeal calling for $426 million, launched together with the Government, to help one million people, is just 64 per cent funded. We need additional resources urgently to continue our vital work in support of the Lebanese people.

** Myanmar

Turning to Myanmar, the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the reports of escalation of violence in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State, which has caused further civilian suffering and displacement.

Indiscriminate aerial attacks causing civilian casualties continue to be reported in many parts of the country.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on all parties to the conflict in Myanmar to end violence and recalls all of their obligation under international law to protect civilians.

He calls on all parties to prevent further incitement of intercommunal tensions.

** Afghanistan

This morning, you heard in the Security Council from our Special Representative and Head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva. She said that the de facto authorities have continued to pursue their vision of an Islamic system and their interpretation of Afghan culture, which continues to be characterized by unprecedented restrictions on women and on girls. She noted that as we are now approaching nearly 1,200 days without girls having access to formal education beyond the sixth grade, with women and girls facing a progressive erasure from almost all walks of life.

Also briefing the Council was Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs. He pointed out that Afghanistan remains in the grip of a staggering humanitarian crisis. And now, he noted, as we have all heard, the authorities have banned women from attending public and private medical institutes and from completing their end-of-semester exams. He warned that the directive could cause serious and lasting damage to healthcare for Afghan women and girls.

He added that since the adoption of the “Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” law, the proportion of Afghan women humanitarian workers who report being prevented from attending work rose from 22 to 47 per cent between September and December.

Those remarks were shared with you.

** Journalists

I want to turn to an issue that obviously directly impacts you and your colleagues, and in some cases, sadly, and that is that UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in report that was issued today that says that at least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the line of duty so far this year.

More than 60 per cent of those killed were working in countries in conflict. UNESCO says this is the highest percentage in more than ten years.

Of the 42 killed in countries in conflict, 18 of those deaths took place in Palestine, four in Ukraine, four in Colombia, three each in Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar and Sudan, and one each in Syria, Chad, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

We add our voice to UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azouley, who reiterated that reliable information is vital in conflict situations, and it is unacceptable that journalists pay with their lives for this work.

She called on all States to step up and ensure the protection of media workers, in accordance with international law.

This year, fewer journalists were killed while working outside of countries in conflict, with 26 deaths. This was the lowest total in sixteen years. UNESCO suggests that this progress may have been made — in some non-conflict countries — in fighting attacks against journalists.

** Aviation

Just to flag that the UN and the Russian Federation held the tenth Annual Aviation Talks. That took place online today.

We were represented by Atul Khare, the Head of our Department for Operational Support (DOS). The Russian Federation side was led by Dmitriy Yadrov, the Director General of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The two sides acknowledged the longstanding cooperation between the commercial aviation providers of the Russian Federation and the UN and discussed the current state of affairs in the field of air transport cooperation.

The UN Department of Operational Support and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency agreed to continue the dialogue on a regular basis.

** International Days

Today is International Universal Health Coverage Day. This Day focuses on the role of financial protection in accelerating progress towards Universal Healthcare Coverage.

A report released today by the World Health Organization shows that the average per capita government spending on health in all country income groups fell in 2022 from 2021 after a surge in the early pandemic years. WHO’s report also shows that out-of-pocket spending remained the main source of health financing in 30 low- and lower middle-income countries. In 20 of these countries, more than half of total healthcare spending in the country was paid for by patients out of their pocket, which contributes to the cycle of poverty and vulnerability.

And today is also the International Day of Neutrality. Who knew!

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Israel is claiming that the reason they’re continuing the strikes on Syria is to prevent weapons getting in the wrong hands. Is that any sort of justification for their continued attacks on Syria?

Spokesman : Look, a lot of countries give justification for violating the sovereignty of others. What is clear is that we are concerned about these repeated violations of Syria’s sovereignty, Syria’s territorial integrity. At this point, Syria needs support from its neighbours in order to move towards a form of governance that is inclusive, that is democratic, that protects the rights of minorities. It is also imperative that those in control in Syria ensure that all weapons and everything comes under control and is not open to looting or disappearance.

Question : And to be clear, the Secretary-General’s message to Israel right now is stop the attacks on Syria?

Spokesman : That’s correct. And to other countries that may also be using this opportunity.

Question : But there’s no other country. Just to be clear, there’s no other country that’s attacking Syria?

Spokesman : We talked about the violations and specifically those by Israel. Margaret, then Benno, and then Serife.

Question : Steph, in Syria, the authorities announced the suspension of the constitution for three months. Does the Secretary-General see this as a positive move, a concerning move? How is he interpreting it?

Spokesman : Look, I think there is a need to revitalize and rejuvenate the institutions of Syria so that, as I said a few minutes ago, so that the Syrian people have governance and a Government that is inclusive, that protects them and protects minorities. We continue to be in contact with those in charge in Damascus and others. But obviously, this is very much a period of transition.

Question : And does that mean Mr. Pedersen will finally get to have his Constitutional Committee meetings? And just one other. Sorry, I didn’t understand a word of that aviation comment, you know, thing you just said, and you said the text came to us and I still don’t get it. Is it about helicopters for peacekeeping missions? Like, what is it about?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, basically, as you know, our peacekeeping missions or political missions used to rely heavily on aircraft, both fixed-wing and rotary, from the Russian Federation. There was an order issued by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) relating to the certification of those or the non-certification of Russian-registered aircraft, which means we’re no longer using them, that those operations are suspended. But we’re keeping in a dialogue with the Russians on this issue. Benno, and then Serife.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two Trump questions for you. First of all, as of now, did the Secretary-General have a conversation with Mr. [Donald] Trump or not?

Spokesman : He has not.

Question : Okay. It seems like by now, more than one month after the election, Mr. Trump spoke to everybody and their cousin, but like, not to the UN. Is that a problem for you?

Spokesman : No. I mean, the contacts are ongoing. As soon as I have something to report to you… we’re not seeing it as a problem.

Question : Okay. Then there’s news. Donald Trump told the Time magazine that he would be talking to Robert F. [Kennedy] Jr., his nominee for the Department of Health, about ending childhood vaccination programmes. Would you like to weigh in on this?

Spokesman : Look, this has to do with domestic US policy. I’m not going to comment on policies of an incoming administration. We fully back the standards set by the World Health Organization in this instance.

Question : I understand that you’re not keen on commenting on US politics, but when it comes to vaccination programmes, I guess the United Nations has an obligation.

Spokesman : I mean, that’s why I said the WHO is in the lead on this. They do an amazing work all over the world, often in very difficult circumstances, in wars, even. We continue to support them. And WHO for us remains the standard on this. Serife? Apparently, your colleague from Anadolu says you can ask a question.

Question : Thank you. Thank you, Serife. Really quick. Has the SG received an invite to the US inauguration?

Spokesman : No. Traditionally, Secretaries-General do not attend US inaugurations.

Question : But was he invited?

Spokesman : I am not aware that he has. But as I said again, in my few years here, I never recall a Secretary-General of the United Nations attending the inauguration of a President of our host country. Madame?

Question : I have a question on a very different topic.

Spokesman : I imagine you do.

Question : As you may know, the Ankara Declaration between Somalia and Ethiopia was signed yesterday following Türkiye’s facilitator role; and through this declaration, basically, the parties have pledged to resolve disagreements with dialogue and hence there will be a huge de-escalation in the crisis that has existed for many years. I’d like to know if the Secretary-General has a reaction to this agreement? And does he think perhaps that it could set a model to resolve other crises and lingering problems in the African continent? Thank you.

Spokesman : First of all, we warmly welcome the announcement of the Ankara Declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under the leadership of Türkiye. I think it’s always a positive move when Member States are able to resolve their differences in a spirit of friendship, in a spirit of mutual respect. We look forward to the start of the technical negotiations on that front and very much hope for a full positive outcome to the process. We also express our appreciation to the efforts by Türkiye for bringing these two countries together, the leaders of these two countries together, and in their support for the implementation of the agreement. We, of course, stand ready to assist and support in any way we can. As to can it be an example for other conflict, when two leaders of two countries agree to resolve their deep and serious differences through dialogue and an open and friendly dialogue, it’s positive, and it’s not a magic formula, right? All it requires is political will. Pam, and then Yvonne.

Question : Thanks, Steph. It’s somewhat of a technical question, but I wondered if you’re hearing from anybody on the attacks on the chemical plants in Syria. It seems to me that an attack on a chemical plant can release fallout, no?

Spokesman : I mean, attacks on chemical plant is not something we support, if that’s what you’re…

Question : No.

Spokesman : No. And I think it doesn’t take an expert to realize that an attack on a chemical plant can be very…

Question : No, I understand, but also the fires that are resulting.

Spokesman : No, it can be very dangerous.

Question : So are you hearing anything since there have been quite a few?

Spokesman : We have not heard… I would… I think our colleagues at the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) are focusing on that.

Question : Yeah, I haven’t seen anything, and we’ve tried.

Spokesman : I mean, there are concerns about attacks on chemical weapons plants. There are also concerns about the fact that there remains a lot of unanswered questions about the completeness of Syria’s initial declaration that they had ended their chemical weapons programme. And we think there’s still a lot of chemical weapons that are unaccounted for.

Question : Of course, but I mean, I’m not a scientist, but it’s like a nuclear plant, isn’t it? I mean, you can’t just set it on fire and not have fallout, right?

Spokesman : That would be a smart conclusion.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yvonne?

Question : Thanks, Steph. As you know, it’s coming up to the two-year anniversary of the death of Private Sean Rooney, the Irish peacekeeper. So if you don’t mind bearing with me, I have a few questions on that. A year ago, the Irish Defence Minister, Micheál Martin, wrote to the Secretary-General, asking for his permission to share the UN’s Board of Inquiry report with the family of Private Sean Rooney. Did the Secretary-General respond?

Spokesman : Your other question? Okay, well, I mean, we can start with that. You know, there continues to be a dialogue between ourselves and the Irish Permanent Mission. We have provided quite a bit of information to them to pass on to the family of Private Rooney. I think there is more information in the pipeline that will be shared, and that’s all part of the Secretary-General’s ongoing response and dialogue or the Secretariat’s ongoing response and dialogue with the Irish Permanent Mission.

Question : Okay, so it sounds like he did not respond to that letter specifically.

Spokesman : I’m not saying if he’d responded specifically to the letter. What I’m saying there’s an ongoing dialogue. Information is being shared and more information, we expect, will be shared.

Question : All right, so another question. In July of this year, the Defence Minister, Micheál Martin, told the Dail, the Irish Parliament, that the UN insisted that the Board of Inquiry report was for official use only and could not be shared or made public in any form, whole or in part. Is that the case?

Spokesman : Boards of Inquiry remain internal documents. It doesn’t mean that at some point that some information that was harvested as part of that Board of Inquiry cannot be shared with the relevant parties. And that’s what I… when I’m telling you that more information is coming down the pipeline, I expect more information to be shared with the Irish Mission.

Question : Alright, can I ask you directly then, is the UN willing to share the contents of this Board of Inquiry report with the family of Private Sean Rooney, who was killed nearly two years ago? Because they’ve been asking for it.

Spokesman : We will share as much of information as possible with the Irish authorities. But I will recall that the primary responsibility for investigating the killing of one of our colleagues, of Mr. Rooney, who was serving under the UN flag, remains with the Lebanese authorities. And they are the ones responsible for bringing those responsible for his killing to account.

Question : Okay, but you have information. Why is the UN sitting on it when the family has been asking for it?

Spokesman : We will share with the Irish authorities as much information as we can, and there is more information forthcoming.

Question : Okay, so just to be clear, are you giving the Irish Government permission to share the information they have with the family of Private Sean Rooney?

Spokesman : I can’t go into that level of detail

Question : Okay, other question. The Irish Mail on Sunday reported that the armoured vehicles that Private Sean Rooney and his colleagues were traveling in were, quote, “unsafe and defective”. And that the vehicles used by Irish soldiers were not equipped with the same high grade military GPS that other UN peacekeeping nations were using in Lebanon. Is that true?

Spokesman : I don’t have any information on that. But I’ve seen those reports.

Question : Okay, is it possible to get information on this?

Spokesman : I will try my best.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay, Sinan, and then I think Dawn, you have your hand up. I will try not to forget you today.

Question : Yeah. Thank you, Steph. You mentioned that OCHA is operating its humanitarian aid in north-east Syria, but due to some checkpoints, there’s some restrictions. Can you just elaborate that? What do you mean checkpoints?

Spokesman : Well, I think what we mean is that there’s ongoing conflict and different armed groups have set up checkpoints, which makes it difficult for aid to flow freely.

Question : Do they have a name?

Spokesman : They may have a name. I don’t have that name. But very often at these checkpoints, people are not self-identifying. Okay, Dawn?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I have two on Syria. The first is whether or not any UN agency on the ground is keeping track of any deaths or injuries that are being caused by the Israeli airstrikes? And my second question is a follow-up on the Secretary-General choosing a head for the Independent Institution for Missing Persons in Syria [inaudible].

Spokesman : Okay, so on your second question, that is an ongoing process. I’m trying to get a bit of a timeline. On your second one, I don’t believe that we are, directly; given that these strikes have mainly hit military installations, I don’t believe we are tallying those fatalities. Dezhi?

Question : Thank you. It’s almost the end of the year. How’s the liquidity crisis for the UN so far?

Spokesman : It’s okay.

Question : It’s okay. Why I ask this question? I remember a couple of months ago I asked you about the case of Vitaly Vanshelboim, the former UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) official. This October, UN Dispute Tribunal asked him to pay back $58.8 million in loss. Has the UN received that money?

Spokesman : The UN has not received that money.

Question : So anything?

Spokesman : There’s a process ongoing. Okay. Yes, Linda?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I just have a general question. It’s just a sort of an overall sense of the Secretary-General’s reaction or view of what’s transpiring in Syria in terms of HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Shams) and perhaps the treatment…

Spokesman : Your microphone a little closer, please.

Question : Treatment of minorities.

Spokesman : Please. What was the question?

Question : Oh, my question is just a general sense of the SG’s evaluation…

Spokesman : Oh, what is [inaudible]?

Question : His general sense about how things are proceeding on minorities being treated properly.