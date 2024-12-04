The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Before I get going, I just want to welcome our guest, Robert Piper, the Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement. He was appointed to coordinate the roll-out of the Action Agenda on Internal Displacement.

As his mandate comes to an end at the end of this month, that would be a good time to reflect on his tenure and his activities.

** Deputy Secretary-General Travel

Good afternoon, a couple of announcements to share with you. First, our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, is on her way to Washington, D.C., just south of here, where she is scheduled to participate in the 2024 Aspen Security Forum [DC Edition].

The Forum will bring together key decision-makers and thought leaders for discussions around some of the key global issues we are all facing. This will take place around 3 o’clock this afternoon. You can watch it online.

The Deputy Secretary-General will be back tonight in New York.

** Global Humanitarian Overview

We just heard a pretty bleak picture on internal displacement. I want to share that our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs just released their global humanitarian appeal for 2025 — calling for $47 billion to provide life-saving aid to 190 million people in 32 countries and nine refugee-hosting regions.

Speaking at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview in Geneva, Tom Fletcher, our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said the world is on fire, noting that the main culprits are both man-made.

The first, he said, is conflicts, which are lasting longer and are hitting children particularly hard. OCHA says that nearly 123 million men, women and children were driven from their homes by conflict this year.

The second culprit, he said, is the climate emergency, with the most vulnerable people on the planet shouldering the lion’s share of the impacts.

He also spoke to the press, underscoring that we need to reset our relationship with those in greatest need on the planet.

The appeal was also launched in Kuwait City by Joyce Msuya, our Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and in Nairobi by Edem Wosornu, OCHA’s Director for Operations and Advocacy.

There is a lot of information on the interweb for you.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, just a couple of political and humanitarian updates. Our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has been working the phones with the full range of Syrian parties and key international stakeholders. He is also closely engaging with senior officials. This morning, he convened Russian, Turkish and US representatives in Geneva in the ad hoc Ceasefire Task Force. He also spoke with Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian Foreign Minister's senior adviser for special political affairs.

Last night he also spoke over the phone with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Mr. Pedersen will soon be travelling to Doha for a number of meetings. His message to all is the same: it is urgent to de-escalate, it is urgent to protect civilians and it is urgent to prevent further bloodshed. We need to see a new and serious engagement of Syrian parties and key international actors on a political solution.

Mr. Pedersen also conveyed this message during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria yesterday afternoon. Those remarks were shared with you.

Pedersen also underscored that the Astana guarantors and the United States must work to calm the situation and push for a genuine political process in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, which has all the elements needed for a political solution.

** Syria/Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front. The new developments — no surprise — are worsening an already horrific humanitarian situation for civilians in the north of the country.

Our humanitarian colleagues are painting a very bleak picture indeed of the situation on the ground. They are telling us that people trapped in front-line areas have been unable to reach safer locations or access basic services and humanitarian assistance. The fighting continues to displace people on a large scale.

Our humanitarian colleagues also stress that the parties must ensure safe passage for those who are fleeing. And we underscore that whether these civilians leave or whether they decide to stay, they must be protected and have their essential needs met.

We and our partners on the ground are continuing our efforts, including by providing food, winter items, protection services and other assistance to newly displaced people in Idleb and in northern Aleppo, but safety constraints remain a key challenge as you can all imagine.

And today, the International Organization for Migration sent 10 trucks of critical winter supplies from Gaziantep to northwest Syria, adding to relief items it had already pre-positioned for distribution.

In Aleppo, some public services and critical facilities — including hospitals, bakeries, power stations, water, internet and telecommunications — are all disrupted or non-functional due to a shortage of supplies and a shortage of personnel.

And, as always in every conflict, children are bearing the brunt of hostilities. UNICEF says they are very alarmed by the recent escalation, which have reportedly resulted in the killing of at least seven children and injured at least another 32. Most of the displaced are women and children.

Many schools are now closed in Aleppo. We are coordinating with our partners to provide emergency learning and psychosocial support for children affected by these hostilities, especially at displacement sites.

** Lebanon

And across the border in Lebanon, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that more than 600,000 people have begun to return to their homes one week after the ceasefire announcement. Two-thirds of them are heading to the South and to Nabatieh Governorates.

These journeys are challenging, as many families have had their homes destroyed. Infrastructure has been devastated, essential services have been disrupted and there continues to be insecurity and access restrictions.

Today, our Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, along with the Lebanese Government and local authorities, visited South Lebanon and Nabatieh Governorates to assess the situation and meet people impacted by the crisis.

They witnessed an overwhelming level of destruction, with entire villages levelled, hospitals not functional, severely damaged water infrastructure and limited education access — mirroring conditions across the country.

We and our partners are supporting the Government-led efforts in managing people’s return to their homes and recovery, including with food, shelter, psychosocial support and helping with the restoration of critical services that they need. We also continue to help people in displacement sites.

Again, we call for sustained international solidarity to meet people’s urgent needs.

And just to note that, this afternoon, in closed consultations, the head of our Peace Operations Department, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will brief Council members on the situation regarding UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon.

** Sigrid Kaag

Meanwhile, Sigrid Kaag, the Senior Humanitarian Coordinator dealing with the Gaza crisis, was in Gaza today, where she visited the newly opened Kissufim crossing.

Yesterday, she was in Jerusalem, where she met with the new Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. That was their first meeting. The meeting was to discuss the humanitarian measures that require urgent follow-up. She informed the Minister that she will brief the Security Council on 10 December. She will be here, physically and in person, so I am sure she will be happy to talk to you.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells that Palestinians exhausted by months of conflict and repeated displacement continue to face severe water shortages.

Citing municipal figures, OCHA says water production across Gaza decreased by 9 per cent just last month. There is also a high percentage of water lost through the network due to damaged infrastructure, which leads to leaking pipes, among other problems.

The Palestinian Water Authority estimates that more than 80 per cent of the water sector in Gaza has been damaged. That includes wells, pumping stations, desalination plants, distribution networks and sewage treatment plants, which are critical.

On the health front, thousands of patients in Gaza still need medical evacuation outside of the Gaza Strip to receive life-saving care. Yesterday, the World Health Organization evacuated 11 children in need of cancer treatment from Gaza to Jordan, alongside 20 companions.

The agency also reports that Kamal Adwan Hospital — in North Gaza — was attacked again last night. Dr. Tedros, the head of WHO, said a nurse, an X‑ray technician and an administrative employee were injured. He called for the protection of all health workers, patients and health facilities.

This attack comes just days after the deployment of an emergency medical team to Kamal Adwan for the first time in two months.

** Ukraine

Just to note that, here, Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF, told the Security Council that the UN has verified that at least 2,406 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since February 2022 — an average of two children every day. We know that the true figure is much higher, she said.

She told Council members that over the past one thousand days, almost 1,500 educational institutions and more than 660 healthcare facilities have been damaged or destroyed. The impact of the war, she said, is taking a terrible toll on children’s mental health and robbing them of their childhood.

She also said she remains deeply concerned about the number of children who have been separated from their families. We urge parties to prioritize family tracing and reunification, and refrain from taking any actions that would alter a child’s nationality or make it more difficult for them to be reunited.

** Guinea

And I was asked about the situation in Guinea, and I can tell you that the Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the deadly clashes and stampede that occurred in N’Zérékoré, in Guinea, three days ago [1 December]. He offers his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded.

He also welcomes the authorities’ announcement of an investigation into these tragic events with a view to ensuring full accountability.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ support to and solidarity with the people of Guinea. The UN country team has activated an emergency cell to address priority needs, including humanitarian, medical and psychological support to the victims and their families, of course with the national authorities being in the lead.

WHO and UNICEF both participated in the immediate operations by providing emergency kits.

** Republic of Korea

I was asked also about the situation in the Republic of Korea, and I can tell you that the Secretary-General welcomes the rescinding of the martial law decree and continues to follow the situation closely.

** Georgia

And on Georgia, we are also following with concern the developments in Georgia and stress the importance of respecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. It is equally crucial that all reports of human rights violations are investigated promptly and with full transparency. The Secretary-General calls on all actors to refrain from actions which can lead to further violence and seek to overcome disagreements through dialogue.

** Afghanistan

We have also been following the situation in Afghanistan, and I can tell you that we are concerned indeed about a reported directive from the de facto Taliban authorities that is preventing women and girls from attending classes at private medical institutions.

If implemented, the reported directive would impose yet further restrictions on women and girls’ rights to education and access to healthcare.

Ultimately, it would have a detrimental impact on Afghanistan’s healthcare system and on the country’s development.

We urge the de facto authorities to reconsider implementing this directive in view of the negative impact it would have on the lives of Afghan women and girls and all people across the country.

** International Day

Lastly, check your wallets. Today is the International Day of Banks. Who knew!

“Empowering sustainable development through finance” is the theme for this year. It focuses on the role of financial institutions in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : On that note, Sherwin, then Dezhi.

Question : Steph, anything on Namibia?

Spokesman : Yes, on Namibia, we take note of the announcement by the Electoral Commission of Namibia that Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has won the presidential election. We note that all challenges of the results announced by the Electoral Commission should be channelled through the proper legal avenues.

Question : What of the historic nature of her election? She would be the first female to lead Namibia.

Spokesman : Well, I think in a way it is obviously a positive sign that Namibia will have for the first time a woman president. But it is also, I think, a reflection of the sad state of women leaders across the globe that there are so few women who have been elected to the highest offices in their country. Dezhi? You're welcome, Sherwin.

Question : Wow! Okay. Two days ago, UNRWA announced they have halted all the aid delivery from Kerem Shalom. Any updates?

Spokesman : Well, the update is that we still have not been able to pick up material from Kerem Shalom. WFP, I think, for its part, hasn't picked up anything from Kerem Shalom, I think, since October 16th, if I'm not mistaken. [correction: the last time WFP picked up material from that crossing was 16 November.]

Question : So it's due to the security concerns from both the criminal gangs as well as the [Inaudible]?

Spokesman : It's definitely due to the security concerns and, or, should we say, the insecurity that exists around that area.

Question : Any other border crossings? I mean, there are still a bunch of populations inside that need humanitarian deliveries.

Spokesman : The insecurity, the challenges, the fact there's a conflict going on is all over the Gaza Strip, not to mention the access restrictions to the north imposed by the IDF. So the challenges are many, and they're numerous.

Question : So, just like what I asked, are there any other border crossings [Inaudible]?

Spokesman : There are some. I mean, the one that Sigrid Kaag visited. There are crossings in the north as well. They all have an immense number of challenges.

Question : Okay, two more questions on Syria, if you don't mind. A couple of days ago, we also see the reports that the air strikes of Aleppo University Hospital. Because yesterday we heard that many UN staff were still in Aleppo. Can they confirm that? And who did the air strike? The Russians?

Spokesman : Well, we are not able, nor do we have the forensic ability, to tell you who committed those air strikes at this point.

Question : But they have…

Spokesman : It's very clear that there have been air strikes. The UN staff is limited in its movements, right? We are trying to do whatever we can. We're working with local partners, including the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. I think the picture, as I said, is extremely bleak.

Question : And the other question is Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham. If I remember correctly, it's on the consolidated list of the Security Council, which means that it’s a terrorist group?

Spokesman : That is correct.

Question : So, for two. First, can UN staff even work with the terrorist group? And second, just the other day I asked you about the Kyiv Post’s report that Ukrainian trained some of those rebels. What nature would it be if a sovereign country trained people made fighters from terrorist group?

Spokesman : I'm not going to speculate, right? Because I have no information to confirm that report one way or another. Obviously, it is very important that all the Member States abide by Security Council resolutions, notably ones that deal with organizations that are on Security Council terrorists. We obviously, as in, all over the world, have to have operational contact with people who control a certain territory or a certain area for the benefit of the people, right, to deliver humanitarian aid. And we continue to do that wherever we need to be. Abdelhamid, and then Yvonne.

Question : Thank you. I will start with the question I posed to the guest speaker.

Spokesman : Mr. Piper. Yeah.

Question : Do you endorse the statement by former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon that what's happening in northern Gaza is ethnic cleansing?

Spokesman : Look, we have spoken out clearly against the fact that Palestinians have been forced to move by the violence, by orders. I think our position has been clear. And the fact that we keep talking about this every day should also be clear to all. Your second question?

Question : My second question. And I have a third. My second question. There was an air raid on the Mawasi refugee camp today. Twenty Palestinians were killed in this raid. The total people killed in the last 24 hours, 30 Palestinian, and 84 wounded. When I expect to hear from you during the briefing about Palestinians who are killed on daily basis, numbers, I'm talking about numbers.

Spokesman : We regularly speak, and not only speak but condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza. And we will continue to do so. Your third question?

Question : But no news? Okay.

Spokesman : I mean, I think if you look back at what we said since October 7th, on a daily basis, it's pretty clear that we're reporting as much as we can and with the information that we have.

Question : My third.

Spokesman : Tfadal.

Question : Today, there is on the International Day of the Solidarity with Palestinian People, there is an opening of an photo exhibit on Gaza. I expected, as normally you announce activities in the Secretariat. Why it was not…?

Spokesman : We don't announce every exhibit that opens. We sometimes announce it when the Secretary-General attends, but there is indeed a photo exhibit entitled “Gaza, Palestine: A Crisis of Humanity, A Cry for Justice” that will open in the Visitors Lobby this afternoon. The opening, well, is it 1:15 to 2:30? And Member States and, obviously, all of you are invited.

Question : Who will represent the Secretary-General in that exhibit?

Spokesman : Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, will represent the Secretariat.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yvonne Murray?

Question : Thanks, Steph. The Irish coroner who's looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney, almost two years ago now, has repeatedly asked the UN to provide more information. And the family of Sean Rooney has expressed frustration and concern that more information has not come from the UN to be provided to this inquest. Can you tell me if the UN is planning to provide information?

Spokesman : My understanding is that we are providing as much information as we can, as much information as we have. And we have, I think, been very clear in the way that we stand in solidarity with Private Rooney's family. Private Rooney was serving under the UN flag wearing a blue beret. He was one of us. And we will do whatever we can to help in this investigation. You, please.

Question : Yeah. Thank you. On South Korea, as you said, the martial law is rescinded. About yesterday, by declaring the martial law on South Korea, Government and the military tried to control the media and restrict the activity of lawmakers. So, has the Secretary-General been briefed about these issues, and is there no mention of it?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, I think I mentioned it in the briefing. Of course, he's very much aware about what's transpired in the Republic of Korea. I mean, this was a few hours with a lot of confusion that we saw from the announcement of the imposition of martial law. I think the important thing is that we saw the institutions work and that the martial law decree was rescinded.

Question : So, can I get his position about restricting the freedom of speech and order?

Spokesman : Look, wherever in the world, whenever we stand for freedom of expression, freedom of speech and the freedom of the media to do its work. I think everything unfolded extremely quickly in Korea. For us, the important thing is that now things have returned to the situation just, you know, more than, let's say, 48 hours ago, the martial law decree was rescinded. And my understanding is that the media is able to operate fully and freely in Korea right now.

Question : That’s it. Thank you.