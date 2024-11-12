The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General Travel/COP29

Alright, good afternoon.

This morning, the Secretary-General spoke at the opening of the 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change — otherwise known as COP29 — and as you know it is taking place in Baku, in Azerbaijan.

The Secretary-General told leaders that we are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and time is not on our side. He warned that doubling down on fossil fuels is absurd. “The clean energy revolution is here. No group, no business, and no government can stop it,” he said.

The Secretary-General added that this is a story of avoidable injustice. The richest billionaires emit more carbon in an hour and a half than the average person does in a lifetime.

The Secretary-General told leaders that it’s time to deliver and he highlighted three priorities: emergency emissions reductions, protecting people from the ravages of the climate crisis and delivering on climate finance.

“On climate finance, the world must pay up, or humanity will pay the price,” Mr. [António] Guterres told the audience.

The Secretary-General also spoke at the High-Level Dialogue on Loss and Damage, where he said that the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund is a victory for developing countries, for multilateralism, and for justice. But its initial capitalization of $700 million doesn’t come close to righting the wrong inflicted on the vulnerable. To put this into perspective, $700 million is roughly the annual salaries of the world’s ten best footballers.

He also spoke at the Africa’s Green Momentum event, where he underscored the importance of making sure that Africa’s minerals, that are critical to the renewables revolution, are not exploited unfairly.

Tomorrow, Mr. Guterres will remain in Baku where he will participate in various events, including the High Ambition Coalition Summit event, the Small Island Developing States Summit, and the 12th Annual High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate, which is convened by the United Nations Global Compact.

He will also hold a Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, and an event on Early Warnings for All and Call to Action on Extreme Heat. We will share all those remarks with you.

** Climate and Displacement

On the sidelines of COP29, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) today released a report warning that people forced to flee war, violence and persecution are increasingly finding themselves on the front line of the global climate crisis, exposing them to a lethal combination of threats, but without the funding and support needed to adapt.

UNHCR noted that, of the more than 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, three-quarters live in countries heavily impacted by climate change. Half are in places affected by both conflict and serious climate hazards, such as Ethiopia, Haiti, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

According to the report, the number of countries facing extreme climate-related hazards is expected to rise from three to 65, the vast majority of which host displaced people. The full report is online.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

This afternoon, in the Security Council at 3:00 p.m., there is a meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. Member States will hear from Ilze Brands Kehris, the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, they will also hear from the Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya. We will share those remarks with you as soon as we get them.

Just to give you an update on the ground, the World Food Programme (WFP) today told us that it has delivered the first aid convoy through a new crossing into central Gaza, at Kissufim. Today, WFP delivered 15 trucks carrying food parcels and wheat flour through the Kissufim crossing for the first time.

After months of negotiations for increased access, this crossing will serve as an entry point to bring aid into central and southern Gaza. Aid flows to these areas have been severely restrained due to the insecurity surrounding Kerem Shalom crossing that we’ve been telling you about.

October saw the lowest amount of aid entering Gaza this year.

For the second month in a row, WFP was only able to reach half the people who rely on its assistance with reduced rations. Improvements will only be seen if this crossing remains consistently open and access inside Gaza is facilitated to allow WFP to use it to the full extent possible.

And after several attempts, a World Food Programme convoy yesterday managed to reach shelters in Beit Hanoun, in North Gaza Governorate, with two trucks carrying ready-to-eat rations and wheat flour, and one truck with water supplies. This is the first time in over a month that people in Beit Hanoun have had access to food assistance.

The mission initially planned to take 14 trucks to deliver supplies to shelters in Beit Hanoun and the Indonesian hospital in Jabalya. However, due to delays in receiving authorization for movement and crowds along the route, the convoy was reduced.

In the end, the food was delivered to Mahdi Al Shoua shelter in Beit Hanoun and a neighbouring public shelter.

WFP was planning another mission today to reach the remaining planned shelters and hospital in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahya and Jabalya. However, these missions have been denied.

As we have said repeatedly, the level of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is nowhere near what we need to support more than two million Palestinians inside Gaza. Many of those people, as you know, are hungry and sick and desperately need assistance. We continue to call for the immediate opening of more land routes into Gaza, and for the lifting of administrative and physical restrictions within Gaza, to efficiently reach the most vulnerable people and areas.

Meanwhile, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) reports that our humanitarian partners are warning that the drastic reduction of commercial trucks entering Gaza has not only driven up commodity prices and threatened market stability — but it has also worsened the nutritional status of vulnerable children and women, who for months have faced severely limited access to adequate food, adequate water and adequate hygiene products. Our humanitarian partners report that children are increasingly searching through piles of solid waste for food scraps, putting them at higher risk of not only contracting diseases, but also encountering unexploded ordnance.

** Lebanon

Moving north to Lebanon: The head of the peacekeeping department, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is in Lebanon today as we already announced. He started a three-day visit to the country and his priorities will include expressing solidarity and support for peacekeepers, troop-contributing countries and other partners, as well as for the communities served by our peacekeeping mission. As we mentioned to you yesterday, he is scheduled to meet with senior-most leadership in Lebanon, as well as the diplomatic corps, and of course, he will be spending quite a bit of time with our peacekeepers in the south.

Also today, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, ahead of next week’s Security Council meeting on the implementation — or lack thereof — of Resolution 1701.

On the ground, we remain gravely of course concerned by the continued exchanges of fire between the IDF (Israel Defence Force) and Hezbollah. We continue to call for de-escalation and a ceasefire. The impact on civilians is very much of concern to us and we condemn the loss of civilian lives.

On the humanitarian front, a new convoy today to the city of Tebnine, in the south of the country, delivered essential aid supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, water, hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets.

Our Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, stated yesterday that the current picture of life in the country remains grim, calling for the violence to stop and for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), for its part, is also warning that, with winter approaching, pregnant women and new mothers in shelters face increasing anxiety due to the lack of hot water, winter clothing and basic items for newborns, while protection concerns for women and girls in crowded shelters grow. UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) reports that 300,000 people in the country are in urgent need of nutrition support.

We and our partners, however, are continuing to scale up as much as we can. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says that since September 2024, it has distributed relief items, including blankets, mattresses and other items, to over 150,000 men, women and children that have been displaced across Lebanon. UNHCR is also supporting the ongoing preparations for winter and cold weather.

For its part, UNICEF has also distributed around 20 million litres of trucked water for domestic use to around 54,000 people, who had to take refuge in various shelters in Lebanon.

** Sudan

This morning, in the Security Council during a high-level meeting on the situation in Sudan, Rosemary DiCarlo, our Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that the only path out of this conflict is a negotiated political solution, noting that the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, is considering another round of “proximity talks” with the warring parties, focused on commitments related to the protection of civilians. In the coming weeks, we expect him travel to Sudan and other locations in the region.

For his part, Ramesh Rajasingham, OCHA’s Director of the Coordination Division, spoke about the immense suffering of the millions of men, women and children in Sudan, and called on the Security Council — and all Member States with influence — to take immediate action to address the situation.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is taking note of yesterday’s political developments in Haiti.

He reiterates his call on all Haitian stakeholders to work together to work constructively towards expediting the political transition and the restoration of democratic institutions in the country.

Sustaining and increasing security support for Haiti remains urgent and critical. Ensuring that the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission receives the adequate strength, funding and equipment to effectively support the Haitian National Police is essential for the MSS to implement its mandate and to expand its deployment and operations.

And on a note on that, yesterday our Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Operations, Atul Khare, attended a ceremony at the German House, on First Avenue, to receive a pledge from Germany of 10 million Euros; the Trust Fund has now received a total of $96.9 million in pledges and $85.3 million in cash.

We thank all the Member States who have contributed to the fund in support of the MSS Mission in Haiti and we encourage all those who have pledged — as we do in all our appeals — to turn those pledges into cold cash.

On the humanitarian front, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that escalating violence is worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Armed groups took to the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince yesterday, with at least 20 armed clashes reported and several roadblocks erected, limiting movement across the city — that’s what our partners are telling us, and you could imagine the impact that it has on our own humanitarian operations, not to mention the lives of the civilians in Port-au-Prince.

And you will have seen that following, a Spirit Airlines was shot at on its final approach at the airport in Port-au-Prince. The airport has now been closed until 18 November.

As a result, all UN flights have been suspended, obviously limiting the flow of humanitarian aid and humanitarian personnel into the country.

The movement of 20 trucks of critical food and medical supplies to the south was also postponed.

The seaport remains open from the sea, but road access to the port is currently not possible.

Our partners report that all schools in Port-au-Prince have been closed. Additionally, operations providing cash assistance to 1,000 people in Carrefour area had to be cancelled, amid the ongoing violence.

We are doing all we can to ensure the continuation of operations amidst this challenging environment, including shifting UN flights to a second airport in the north of the country, in Cap Haïtien.

We call for an end to the escalating violence, to allow for safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access, as well as for the protection of people.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipro region in the centre of the country, sustained attacks last night. Authorities are telling us that the attacks killed and injured civilians, including children. Humanitarian workers are on the ground and providing support.

Authorities are also reporting attacks in the Donetsk region that damaged a dam in the city of Kurakhove, which is very close to the front line.

Yesterday, while evacuating civilians in the Donetsk region, a humanitarian organization’s vehicle was significantly damaged in an attack. Thank God, no evacuees or aid workers were hurt.

Our humanitarian colleagues also note that, as hostilities intensify in front-line areas, authorities have announced additional mandatory civilian evacuations in the Kharkiv region. Some 1,200 people have been displaced from Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts over the past four days. As a reminder, 3.6 million people are internally displaced across Ukraine.

For her part, Kelly Clements, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, following a visit to Ukraine, said that the needs of civilians are growing amid intense attacks and as another winter season approaches.

** The Philippines

A quick update from the Philippines, where our UNICEF colleagues say that, following Typhoons Kristine and Leon that took place about two weeks ago, thousands of families and children have been left without access to safe water and sanitation facilities. Twenty million schoolchildren have also had their classes disrupted.

Since the end of October, UNICEF and its partners have delivered close to 3,000 hygiene kits and water kits to families in the most impacted areas of the typhoon.

Additional hygiene and water kits will soon be delivered to other families.

And in partnership with the local Department of Education, UNICEF will distribute education supplies to over 14,000 learners and more than 760 teachers in 25 schools and community centres.

** Briefing tomorrow

And tomorrow, at 1:15 p.m., there will be a briefing here by our friend Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), who is here in person.

After you are done with me, Sharon Birch, [spokesperson of the President of the General Assembly] will be eager to answer your questions.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. First, on Sudan, you said that Rosemary DiCarlo mentioned the possibility of another round of proximity talks and that Mr. Lamamra was going to be traveling in the coming weeks. Is there any estimate of when those proximity talks might start? Are we talking about possibly later this year or more likely early next year?

Spokesman : I think we have to take one step at a time. My assumption is that he will travel first to the region and then things will be a little clearer. I would hate to box him in with a time frame. As you know, the issue is not when he would want to have the proximity talks. The question is when all of the parties who are invited to the proximity talks would be happy to be in the proximity of each other.

Question : And a clarification on the convoys to Beit Hanoun. Apparently, what I recall you saying was that there was a 14-truck convoy that started out to go there and that two trucks actually made it.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Did the other 12 trucks go somewhere else or did they have to return?

Spokesman : No, they remained at their staging point, the warehouse.

Question : So only two trucks have gotten in and none got in today?

Spokesman : What I told you is that yesterday… yes, we had trucks that came in through the new crossing today. But in terms of going up north, it was only yesterday. It was only two out of the planned 14. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. A follow-up on that. On the new crossing, Kissufim, 15 trucks got in today. What’s the expectation? Or do you have an expectation on how many you hope to get through there every day?

Spokesman : Listen, I think, you know, I think we’ve been burnt with expectations, right? We want all of the access points to be fully open. We want to have the volume of aid going in that matches the needs. Right now, that’s not the case. So I can only speak about what we would like to see.

Question : Okay. On Haiti, clearly things are spiralling out of control the last 24 to 36 hours. What’s the SG’s thinking when it comes to the viability of the MSS?

Spokesman : Look, the viability of the MSS is linked to the level of funding of the force, to the equipment that’s given. Right now, we’re seeing increased funding and we’re very thankful for the German pledge yesterday. But we need more equipment. It needs more support. You know the Kenyans and others have put their people forward. We hope that others will help fund that effort, not only in cash, but also with equipment for the force and for the police. Maggie, then Pam, then Benno, then Dezhi.

Question : Hi, Steph. About eight aid agencies have given Israel a failing grade on improving its aid to Gaza, per these US demands that hit their deadline today. I want to know what grade would the UN give Israel?

Spokesman : Look, we’re not a grading agency. Our colleagues are humanitarian agencies. I think from what we’ve been telling you over the last few days and frankly much longer, it’s pretty clear that we’re nowhere near what we need.

Question : Okay. And then also on Sudan, the Sudanese ambassador gave a list of what he said were violations at the Adre crossing point during the Security Council meeting. He said 151 aid trucks, moved from Al Geneina, are under RSF (Rapid Support Forces) protection. He said 30 carried anti-aircraft and advanced weapons. Other trucks had heavy artillery and ammunition. What is the UN’s response? Do you have a response?

Spokesman : My response is I can tell you that no aid trucks from the World Food Programme or any other UN agencies carries weapons. It carries food, and we need more trucks to go in.

Question : And just one more, if you don’t mind. Sorry. There’s a new law being considered in the Iraqi parliament that would allow girls as young as nine to marry. It’s been criticized by women’s rights activists as legalizing child rape. Is the Secretary-General aware of it?

Spokesman : Yeah, we’re very much aware. He’s following the ongoing debate closely. He calls on all stakeholders to ensure that any reform of the personal status law promotes equality and guarantees special protection for women and children, in accordance with Iraq’s applicable international human rights obligations and other human rights standards. While recognizing Iraq’s progress in advancing women’s and children rights, it’s very important that there be an open and inclusive consultation including stakeholders, state institutions, political parties, civil organizations, and notably, women’s organizations. I think our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, put it a little less diplomatically, I think in a tweet today, but I think in very powerful and exact language when she said girls are not spouses, they are children who deserve their rights to grow up with protection and dignity. Pam, Benno, Dezhi, and then you.

Question : Thanks, Steph. The Secretary-General had a very powerful speech today at COP29, warning of all the dangers that we’re seeing in climate. How worried are you that a second [Donald] Trump administration will pull the United States out of the accord, which Trump did in 2016, and what would be the impact if that happens?

Spokesman : Look, I think what is clear from what the Secretary-General has been saying is that climate change is hitting every economy in the world and it’s in the interest of every economy to boost climate action. And the Secretary-General has confidence in the dynamism and innovation of the American economy and its capacity to read the signs of the times. And I think that, you know, for us, the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 is a resilient agreement and it’s a very important multilateral framework.

Question : And any preplanning, getting some money in it from the United States before January?

Spokesman : I think Member States will take whatever actions they are going to take.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Benno, then Dezhi.

Question : Thank you, Steph. The President of COP29, Azerbaijan President [Ilham] Aliyev, has told the UN Climate Conference that oil and gas is a gift of God. Do you have any reaction to that?

Spokesman : I think, listen, we’re not here to provide colour commentary. It’s up to you to do a compare-and-contrast with what the Secretary-General said, and I will leave it at that.

Question : Okay. And a different topic. I hope that I didn’t miss something before but did the Secretary-General speak with President-elect Trump since 6 November?

Spokesman : No, he has not.

Question : Did the Secretary-General speak with the designated new American Ambassador, Elise Stefanik?

Spokesman : No, he has not.

Question : Did the Secretary-General request a conversation with one of these?

Spokesman : There are contacts. Contacts are being established. When I have something to share with you, I shall. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah. Two things. First, in September, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, when talking about the pagers attack in Lebanon, said that it’s against international law and, to the extent applicable, international humanitarian law, and also called for an independent thorough and transparent investigation. I think that would be backed that time by the Secretary-General, right? Now, we have the latest report that Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu of Israel has already acknowledged that he’s behind it. So how would this investigation go and can we hold anybody who is behind this attack accountable?

Spokesman : I think, listen, accountability sadly sometimes takes quite a long time, but accountability is always needed. Adla?

Question : No, sorry, I haven’t finished. Second, actually just asking for an update because I think it’s during your absence I asked Farhan [Haq] this. I said if you search UN news… Now, I tried UN and United Nations in Google. The result returned. The first one is an advertisement paid by the Israel Government.

Spokesman : No, I’m aware.

Question : Has the UN taken any actions on this and what do you make of this? It’s been several weeks already.

Spokesman : I think social media companies have a… [crosstalk]

Question : It’s not social media, it’s search engine. Sorry.

Spokesman : I’m not done.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Okay? I think social media companies, tech companies have a responsibility to fight disinformation. Adla Massoud?

Question : Regarding Lebanon, did…?

Spokesman : Your microphone a little closer. Oh...

Question : Oh, sorry. Did the UN get any security guarantees from the IDF for Mr. Lacroix to go south? And one more question. And is it possible to know what the Special Coordinator discussed with the Foreign Minister regarding 1701?

Spokesman : Well, the message from us to all the parties and I think for the Special Coordinator to the Lebanese parties is to call for the full implementation of 1701, which, as you know, requires some actions from Lebanese parties. On Mr. Lacroix, we’re obviously not going to get into security, but I can tell you that movements of UN officials and aid convoys goes through a deconfliction process. Volodymyr?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. As you mentioned, Russian troops had blown up the dam of the Kurakhove Reservoir in Donetsk region. This poses a threat to residents of settlements on the river in two regions in Ukraine. As you can see, this is a common practice of Russia. A year and a half ago, Russia blew up the Kakhovka Dam, which caused a humanitarian catastrophe for the civilian population. Do you have any specific comment on this?

Spokesman : Well, you know, our comment is that we have seen all too often, in this conflict, civilian infrastructure in Ukraine being destroyed which, as we’ve said often, is against international humanitarian law. Mr. Yu?

Question : Thank you, Steph. My question is about North Korea, DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea). Yesterday, North Korea state media reported North Korea ratified a major defence treaty with Russia. Could you give me a comment?