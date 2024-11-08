The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stephanie Tremblay, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Trip Announcement

Good afternoon, everyone, thank you so much for your patience, really appreciate it.

Let me start with a trip announcement.

The Secretary-General will travel over the weekend to attend the opening of the twenty-ninth meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He will speak at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, where he will tell world leaders that we are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

He will remind leaders that unless emissions plummet and adaptation soars, every economy will face the impacts of climate change. And he will urge leaders to focus to increase their efforts to slash fossil fuel production and consumption, agree on the rules for a fair and effective carbon market and take fundamental step-change on climate finance across the board, among other measures.

He will also urge Member States to be ambitious in their next nationally determined contributions to be aligned with 1.5°C.

In particular, he will have a message for Group of 20 (G20) countries, asking them to lead, as they have the tools and resources needed by all countries for climate action.

While in Baku, the Secretary-General will meet with leaders at the Conference, as well as with members of civil society, youth and negotiating groups.

He will then travel on Friday next week to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 meeting and meet with leaders there, as he does every year.

We will bring you more details of that visit next week.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Let me now turn to the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We have some updates on Gaza and the West Bank from our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In Gaza City, we along with our partners are providing services to tens of thousands of people, including those displaced over the past four weeks from besieged North Gaza.

Yesterday, one of our local partners was able to collect solid waste that has piled up along Tareq Bin Zeyad street. In multiple locations, partners are providing mental health and psychosocial support sessions, including for people newly displaced from North Gaza Governorate.

However, what the humanitarian community is able to deliver falls far short of the massive needs in Gaza. Once again, OCHA calls for rapid, unimpeded humanitarian relief into and across the Strip.

International humanitarian law demands that civilians have access to the essentials they need to survive, which is food, shelter, medical care and other critical assistance. Our humanitarian colleagues also stress that civilians in the north and across Gaza must be protected.

And now turning to the West Bank, OCHA reports that multiple operations by Israeli forces in the north this week included air strikes and other lethal war-like tactics, which appear to exceed law enforcement standards. According to initial information, eight Palestinians were killed and four others injured during Tuesday’s operations in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm.

Meanwhile, OCHA says that from 29 October to 4 November, Israeli settlers carried out 35 attacks against Palestinians that caused casualties or property damage, including to olive trees that were vandalized.

Since 4 October, OCHA has documented 177 settler incidents directly related to the olive harvest in 73 communities across the West Bank, most of which caused casualties or property damage.

Our humanitarian colleagues also report that operations by Israeli forces and movement restrictions have made access to health care across the West Bank increasingly challenging since October of last year, particularly in refugee camps and Area C.

We along with our partners are responding by scaling up support to communities, including by providing more than 36,000 primary healthcare consultations across refugee camps and through mobile health clinics in Area C last month.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is also supporting mobile health teams, but funding shortfalls — as we often mention — are a growing problem.

UNFPA warns that without renewed funding, 96 Palestinians communities could lose out on these important services next year.

** Gaza/Integrated Phase Classification Report

And now something that was just published. I just want to alert you that the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis — there is a new IPC analysis — the team published its analysis report that we were expecting on Gaza.

According to the alert issued by the IPC’s Famine Review Committee, there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas within the northern Gaza Strip.

The alert further underscored that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as we have just detailed, is extremely grave and rapidly deteriorating. An immediate action, within days not weeks, is required from all actors who are directly taking part in the conflict, or who have influence on its conduct, to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation.

So, this is what I have on this, the full report is now online and available and includes of course a lot more details.

** Lebanon

Let me now turn to Lebanon. Today, another humanitarian convoy delivered essential supplies - including ready-to-eat meals and hygiene kits - to displaced people in the south of the country. And United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) delivered medical supplies and fuel to Tyre district, also in the south.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that the ongoing hostilities continue to take an unacceptable toll on civilians. OCHA repeats that upholding international humanitarian law is not optional and all parties must ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects — including homes and essential infrastructure — in all circumstances.

Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is telling us that in just 6 weeks, 510,000 people have now fled to Syria, 68 per cent of whom are Syrians returning to communities already devastated by years of conflict there.

** UNIFIL

And staying in Lebanon, you will have seen earlier today that we shared a statement issued by our peacekeeping colleagues in southern Lebanon this morning, this was in response to an incident that happened yesterday. Two excavators and one bulldozer belonging to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position in Ras Naqoura. In response to an urgent protest by UNIFIL, the IDF denied that any activity was taking place inside the peacekeepers’ position.

Our peacekeeping colleagues remind all parties of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property, and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

That statement was sent to you this morning.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that deadly attacks today and yesterday in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv killed and injured civilians, including children and healthcare workers. These attacks also damaged a hospital, education facilities and residential buildings.

Immediately after those attacks we, along with our humanitarian partners, mobilized to provide support, complementing the efforts of first responders and municipal services. This assistance included medical, psychological and legal aid, as well as child protection services. Humanitarians also provided food, shelter materials and other critical items.

Meanwhile, authorities and aid workers say that attacks and hostilities yesterday and today in other parts of Ukraine, including the capital city Kyiv, resulted in dozens of casualties.

OCHA stresses that with humanitarian needs growing and winter bringing new challenges, the UN remains committed to working with the Government of Ukraine to support communities impacted by the ongoing hostilities. Aid workers will continue to deliver and complement the services being provided by local authorities and rescue services.

** South Sudan

Turning to the African Continent, to South Sudan.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) tells us that, following several violent incidents which have caused thousands of people to flee their homes, it has increased its peacekeeping patrols in Tambura in Western Equatoria, during the day and at night.

The Mission urges all stakeholders, regardless of their affiliations, to work together to reduce tensions.

As a result of the rising violence, the number of displaced people seeking sanctuary at a site adjacent to the UNMISS temporary operating base in Tambura has almost tripled from around 3,700 to more than 10,500.

** Haiti

I have a humanitarian update on Haiti and just a few notes after this. Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that the humanitarian crisis in the country continues to worsen largely due to continued violence.

According to the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), between January and September of this year, nearly 4,900 people have been killed in the country.

More than 700,000 people are displaced in the country — over half of whom are children — with recent violence in the capital Port-au-Prince displacing another 12,000 people in recent weeks.

Food insecurity continues to rise. Half of the country, some 5.4 million people, are hungry and, for the first time since 2022, we are seeing pockets of famine-like conditions in some areas where displaced people are living.

Despite these challenges, we and our partners continue to deliver humanitarian assistance. In the first half of the year, we reached some 1.9 million people with some form of humanitarian assistance, including food and cash.

We and our partners have distributed hundreds of thousands of hot meals — and we’ve spoken to you about those quite a few times — and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to displaced people in the capital since the end of February.

Our humanitarian colleagues stress that more resources are needed to curb soaring needs.

The $684 million Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is currently 43 per cent funded, with $288 million received.

Haiti needs real and long-lasting solutions to end the persistent violence and to bolster development.

** Violence in Amsterdam

And turning to a different continent in response to questions we have received earlier today, I can tell you that the Secretary-General was shocked by the violence in Amsterdam following the football match between Dutch and Israeli teams.

He condemns all forms of antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry.

** Security Council

This morning, almost done. This morning the Security Council discussed “Threats posed by ransomware attacks against hospitals and other healthcare facilities and services.”

Council members heard from Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that the malicious software, or malware — that infects digital systems — and other cyberattacks on health facilities — are not just issues of security and confidentiality; they can be issues of life and death.

He added that WHO is developing guidance on implementing and investing in cybersecurity and privacy protection of digital health interventions, to be published next year. We shared his remarks with you.

** International Days

Tomorrow, the International Week of Science and Peace kicks off. And Dezhi, I know this is news you were waiting for.

The Week generates greater awareness of the relationship between science and peace among the general public.

Connected to that, on Sunday, we will observe World Science Day for Peace and Development under the theme “Youth at the Forefront.”

** Financial Contribution

Finally, I have a quiz. Finally. Oh dear. Where you can eat gallo pinto for breakfast, and which country do millions of turtles nest and are protected in a refuge called the Ostional Wildlife Refuge.

It’s not Brazil. ¡Costa Rica! We thank our friends in Costa Rica for paying their dues to the regular budget.

** Questions and Answers

Associate Spokesperson : No question? No question? So let me go to Edie and then Gabrielle.

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. We’re all going to be watching turtles. Israel says it’s opening a new border crossing. Can we get any details on how many trucks have been getting into Gaza in south, central and north?

Associate Spokesperson : I will need to get a precise update on that. But what I can tell you is that for months we’ve been calling for the opening of more land routes both into and within Gaza. So we look forward to being able to use this additional entry point into the strip as soon as possible. But, of course, we also need increased access, security assurances, as well as more supplies so that aid can reach all people in need across Gaza swiftly and at the scale that is necessary. And I think all the updates that I read today highlight that with great urgency. And well noted on your question on the number of trucks. We will get you that update. Gabrielle?

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. A few things, if you don’t mind. Number one is the Secretary-General spoke to [Anthony] Blinken, is that correct? The US [United States] Government put out a readout, but I haven’t seen one from you guys. In their readout, they didn’t mention any talk of Gaza in there. Did they speak about Gaza?

Associate Spokesperson : So, what I have for you on this, and I just got that information, I think the call happened not long ago. So, that, yes, indeed, they both spoke together today. They discussed Haiti, Somalia, Yemen as well as other issue. That’s the information I have for you on this.

Question : Okay. Moving to something else. As you mentioned, the food security report. I know it just came out. So we need to digest it and look through it a little more. However, as you mentioned, one of the notes from the report says action needs to be taken in days, not weeks. It seems pretty grim and it seems pretty urgent. What does the Secretary-General plan? How does he plan to react to the report?

Associate Spokesperson : I think by reiterating once again the urgency to allow more assistance into Gaza, every part of Gaza. I think, you know, the notes that we read here every day that depict such a grim humanitarian situation, such a difficult humanitarian situation. We really need to have more access. We need to have more security. We need to ensure that once that supplies that enter Gaza are able to reach everywhere inside Gaza to reach all of these people that are desperately in need of assistance. And so, we’re going to keep advocating for more and more assistance reaching everywhere and in insufficient quantity.

Question : If I can ask one more on a separate but somewhat related matter — as you know, out of Geneva, the Human Rights Office out of Geneva released a report six months in, 70 per cent of the people verified that have been killed in Gaza are either women or children. The Secretary-General’s reaction?

Associate Spokesperson : So, the report that was issued this morning by the Human Rights Office is yet another stark reminder of the intolerable human cost of this conflict. We need a ceasefire now and this is something we’ve been saying all along. Civilians must be protected and their essential needs must be met, including by facilitating humanitarian aid to all those in need. The hostages and those arbitrarily detained must be released. The conflict must end. I can also say that the report released today details the horrific reality that has unfolded for people in Israel and Gaza since 7 October 2023. And it makes clear the need for comprehensive investigation and accountability for violations of international law, potentially extending to international crimes committed in the course of the conflict by Israel as well as Palestinian armed groups. The trends and patterns of violations set out in the report are deeply disturbing. Justice must be served. Full and immediate compliance with applicable international law must be the basis for urgent steps to be taken to end the current crisis. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. First, the Secretary-General is traveling to Baku this weekend for the COP. So there are multiple reports that the Chief Executive of COP29 has been filmed to agree to facilitate fossil fuel deals at the Climate Summit. And he obviously said that the future, that includes fossil fuels, perhaps forever. We know that the Secretary-General is very consistent on phasing out fossil fuels. What is his reaction on this report?

Associate Spokesperson : So, we’ve seen this report, Dezhi. We have not been provided with any materials that can allow us to substantiate these claims. So I will not comment further on this. But one thing to remember about this is that also, you know, the COPs, they’re a government-led process. Governments determine where each COP is held. It’s not something that the UN decides. Our message at the COP is that given the spiralling human and economic cost of the global climate crisis in every country, we’re very focused on COP29 delivering ambitious and concrete outcomes, just as last year and just as before. And where the Secretary-General, as I said in the trip announcement, has some very specific messages and will be really pushing as hard as he can to make sure that this COP delivers ambitious outcome.

Question : And secondly, yesterday the Turkish ambassador, I believe in the stakeout, urged for a weapon embargo for Israel. What is the position of the Secretary-General now on this issue?

Associate Spokesperson : I think this is a question that has been asked several times here.

Question : Yes. That is why I said what is his position now?

Associate Spokesperson : That has been answered several times as well. You know, let me just reiterate what Stephane, what others have said, on numerous occasions, that the position of the UN is that when weapons are sold internationally, there’s a moral responsibility that they are used in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Do we have questions? Do I see questions online? I don’t see anything online. If there are no more questions, I will wish you a happy weekend. And I thank you very much, everyone, for your patience.