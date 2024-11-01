The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, a programming note that you all know.

** Briefings today

After you are done with me, you will hear from Ambassador Barbara Woodward, the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to the United Nations, and of course, she will be here in her capacity as President of the Security Council of the United Nations for the month of November.

After that, there will be a briefing by Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

** Crimes against Journalists

Tomorrow, Saturday, we will observe the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists — those who get killed simply for doing their important job in reporting to the public and pursuing the truth.

In his message for the day, the Secretary-General underscores that a free press is fundamental to human rights, to democracy and to the rule of law.

As you well know, recent years have seen an alarming rate of fatalities in conflict zones — particularly in Gaza, which has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in a war in decades.

According to a new report by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 85 per cent of all killings recorded by UNESCO since 2006 are considered unresolved.

** Media Seminar

And today the Secretary-General delivered a message to the UN International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East, which is going on in Geneva. In his message he warned that journalists in Gaza have been killed at a level unseen in any conflict in modern times. The ongoing ban preventing international journalists from Gaza suffocates the truth even further, he said. At the same time, he added, several journalistshave also been killed or injured covering key stories impacting the occupied West Bank.

This is unacceptable, he said. The voices of journalists must be protected, and press freedom must be safeguarded.

** Inter-Agency Standing Committee

Just a short while ago, the UN’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which brings together leaders of 15 UN humanitarian agencies and large international humanitarian NGOs, issued a joint statement describing the situation unfolding in North Gaza as apocalyptic.

The group says that hospitals have been almost entirely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, killing patients, destroying vital equipment and disrupting life-saving services. Health workers and patients have been taken into custody. Fighting has also been reportedly taking place inside hospitals.

The Committee has received reports of civilians being targeted while trying to seek safety and of men and boys being arrested and taken to unknown locations for detention.

The IASC also recalled that the Israeli Parliament adopted legislation recently that would ban UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) and revoke its privileges and immunities. If implemented, the Committee warns, such measures would be a catastrophe for the humanitarian response in Gaza, diametrically opposed to the UN Charter, with potential dire impacts on the human rights of the millions of Palestinians who rely on UNRWA for assistance and in violation of Israel’s obligations under international law. There is no alternative to UNRWA, the group said.

The full statement is online.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that, in North Gaza governorate, virtually all incoming supplies and humanitarian services have ceased. This is due to the ongoing siege imposed by the Israeli security forces, as well as insecurity, limited supplies and the displacement of aid workers.

Some 100,000 people recently displaced from North Gaza are sheltering in schools, buildings or makeshift sites in Gaza City, while about 75,000 people are estimated to remain in North Gaza governorate.

With no electricity or fuel allowed since 1 October, only two of eight water wells in Jabalya refugee camp remain functional — both, unfortunately, just partially. As of yesterday, no bakeries or public kitchens are operational. Only two of 20 health service points and two hospitals remain operational — all partially. And rescue operations have come to a complete halt.

South of Wadi Gaza, OCHA is closely monitoring reports of ongoing intense hostilities in the northern Nuseirat area of Deir al Balah governorate, with a high number of casualties admitted to Al Awda Hospital. This area has been largely inaccessible for months, with the latest denial of access for an OCHA team occurring earlier this week. However, our teams remain deployed nearby, observing displacement southward and receiving reports of families trapped in the area, unable to leave amid the ongoing military operations.

Meanwhile, OCHA reports that the UN and our partners are working to support displaced Palestinians ahead of the rainy season. Yesterday in Deir al Balah, OCHA participated in an assessment of two displacement sites in the Mashalah area, where nearly 8,000 people have sought shelter. The team says it is urgent that the makeshift shelters at these sites can be repaired and improved to protect people from excess water.

Meanwhile, we also have an update for you on the polio vaccination campaign, which is set to resume tomorrow in northern Gaza. The vaccines will be delivered by 216 teams across about 100 fixed sites, nearly two dozen of which were added to ensure increased availability of vaccination in areas where recently displaced people are seeking shelter.

Our colleagues from UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and the [World Health Organization]say the humanitarian pause necessary to conduct this extremely important campaign has been assured, but the area of the pause has been substantially reduced compared to the first round of vaccination that took place in the north back in September. It is now limited to Gaza City.

This means that some 15,000 children under the age of 10 in parts of North Gaza — including Jabalya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun — remain inaccessible and could be missed during the campaign, which compromises its effectiveness. As a reminder, in order to interrupt transmission of the poliovirus, at least 90 per cent of all children in every community and neighbourhood must be vaccinated.

** Lebanon

And moving north to Lebanon, today General Aroldo Lázaro, as you know, the Force Commander for UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), met with Lebanese officials. That included the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Miqati, the Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, and the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Joseph Aoun.

They discussed the ongoing conflict and its serious implications on civilians, especially in areas where the peacekeepers operate.

General Lázaro emphasized the urgent need to resolve issues at the negotiating table. A political and diplomatic solution, and full recommitment to Resolution 1701, is the only way to return to the cessation of hostilities. He also welcomed the assurances given to him by all of the interlocutors in this regard.

Meanwhile, on the ground, one of our peacekeepers’ patrols was blocked by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) near Hula in Sector East. The peacekeepers remain in position, and we strongly remind all actors of their obligations to ensure that the UN peacekeepers have unrestricted freedom of movement in its area of operations.

On the ground, IDF air strikes continue across Lebanon, with the first strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs in several days, while strikes continued in Baalbek. Lebanese authorities have reported at least 13 fatalities, including children, from Israeli strikes today. The terrible impact on civilians is, of course, a grave concern to us.

In addition, we note with serious concern about reports of at least seven civilians killed from Hizbullah strikes into northern Israel over the last 24 hours.

We condemn the rising toll on civilians and civilian infrastructure and the loss of civilian lives on both sides of the Blue Line.

We also note the statement from the Special Coordinator for Lebanon [Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert] that the recent evacuation orders for the cities of Baalbek and Tyre forced tens of thousands of Lebanese to flee en masse, worsening an already catastrophic displacement situation.

She also said that Lebanon’s ancient cultural heritage sites are also in danger. The Special Coordinator, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, underscored that Lebanon’s cultural heritage must not become yet another casualty in this devastating conflict.

We remind all parties that they must follow international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

And also, just on Lebanon: despite the ongoing hostilities, our humanitarian partners are continuing their response. Two humanitarian convoys delivered emergency supplies to Tyre, and that included water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals and other items. The teams also conducted an emergency needs assessment of the population that has been displaced and that is remaining in the town.

So far, since the recent escalation, a total of 15 convoys have been successfully organized to reach areas in Tyre, Hasbaya, Marjayoun, as well as Baalbek.

Our colleagues from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have recorded more than 842,000 people as being displaced in Lebanon since October 2023.

For its part, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reports that, since 23 September of this year, 469,000 men, women and children have fled from Lebanon into Syria. That is based on estimates given to us by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The conflict continues to impact civilian infrastructure. For example, since 8 October of last year, at least 29 water facilities have been damaged, impacting water supply to more than 360,000 people, primarily in southern Lebanon. That is what UNICEF is telling us.

** Pakistan

Moving on to Pakistan, I can tell you that the Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that took place today in Balochistan province, which reportedly led to the deaths of at least seven people, including five schoolchildren, and injured 23 others.

The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians, healthcare facilities and healthcare workers are unacceptable. He extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Pakistan to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable.

** Bolivia

And on Bolivia, I want to tell you that the Secretary-General is following closely and with concern the escalating tensions in that country.

He urges all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any acts of violence.

The Secretary General calls on all political actors to resolve their differences by peaceful means and in full respect of human rights.

** Secretary-General/Sudan

I also have a statement on the situation in Sudan. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in Aj Jazirah State amidst escalating violence across the country.

The Secretary-General is appalled by large numbers of civilians being killed, being detained or being displaced, as well as acts of sexual violence against women and girls, the looting of homes and the looting of markets and the burning of farms. Such acts may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law. Perpetrators of such serious violations must be held to account.

The Secretary-General notes with alarm that the humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to worsen, with hunger and disease continuing to spread and half of the population of Sudan in need of aid. He demands that all parties to the conflict facilitate the safe, the rapid and the unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Sudan, through all necessary routes, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General renews his call for a ceasefire to spare the Sudanese civilians from any further suffering. The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, Ramtane Lamamra, will continue to engage with the parties and all relevant stakeholders to de-escalate the conflict and explore modalities to strengthen the protection of civilians.

** Sudan/Humanitarian

And continuing on Sudan, on the humanitarian part, the International Organization for Migration now reports that more than 135,000 people have been displaced from locations across Aj Jazirah between 20 and 30 October. That is two days ago. More than half have fled to Gedaref State, with nearly a third seeking shelter in Kassala State.

Our colleagues from OCHA remain deeply concerned about the plight of civilians trapped by the ongoing fighting in Aj Jazirah State as well as the safety of those who have been forced to flee.

We and our humanitarian partners — especially local organizations and volunteers — are supporting thousands of these new arrivals with urgent assistance as well as critical services such as family tracing, family reunification services, mental health and psychosocial support.

As we have repeatedly said, civilians must be protected whether they move or stay, and they must be able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan, on the horrific humanitarian situation there: the World Food Programme (WFP) is urgently appealing to donors to provide early funding for next year’s operations in the country.

The food agency needs $404 million so it can pre-position food to prevent operational costs and hunger through 2025.

** Somalia

And a note on Somalia: after more than ten years, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) ceased operations yesterday and was succeeded by the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia, which means that we have a new acronym — UNTMIS. That is as of today, and of course the change was pursuant to Security Council resolution 2753.

Over the past decade, UNSOM had made significant contributions to Somali efforts to advance State-building priorities in Somalia. The establishment of the new UN Mission reflects the progress in the country and is in line with the request of the Federal Government of Somalia for a two-year period to transition of UNSOM’s functions to national institutions, the UN Country Team and other stakeholders by October 2026.

Under the new mandate, the new UN Mission will commence the transition process while also continuing to provide assistance to Somalia as they implement national priorities. The UN remains committed to continue supporting the Government and people of Somalia throughout the transition and beyond.

** Resident Coordinators

Almost done. Two new Resident Coordinators. The Secretary-General has appointed Susan Ngongi Namondo, of Cameroon, as the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania. She starts today, now that the Government has cleared her appointment.

She brings over 25 years of experience in development work, including 19 years leading development professionals in various areas. She previously served as UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Eritrea. We congratulate her.

Also, the Secretary-General has appointed Leonard Zulu, of Zimbabwe, as the UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda. He also starts today, now that he has the Government’s approval.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian action, development, peacebuilding, human rights and the protection of refugees and asylum-seekers.

Previous to that, he worked with UNHCR in Afghanistan and many other countries. We congratulate him.

** Briefing — Monday

Monday, just pencilled in, we are trying to get for you Georgios Petropoulos, the Head of OCHA’s Office in Gaza, to brief you. If we don’t succeed on Monday, it will be later in the week.

And at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nicolas Levrat, the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, will be here to answer your questions, which I will now do.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I just want to make sure that on Sudan all of those violations that you listed were from the RSF (Rapid Support Forces).

Spokesman : I think we have seen, yes, we have seen in Aj Jazirah violations from the RSF, but we have seen many other groups also potentially violate international law.

Question : But not in…

Spokesman : In Aj Jazirah. I will leave it at that. Yeah.

Question : Okay. And also on Sudan, the last effort to get the RSF and the Government together was in Geneva, I believe, and that was some months ago. What efforts is the UN making to actually try and get both sides to sit down at a negotiating table? Because in Geneva only one side really showed up.

Spokesman : I mean, Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra is continuing his efforts, continuing his contacts. And obviously, when I think there is a critical mass of progress, we may be able to move forward.

Question : And just on what you said about UNIFIL, are there any more details on why this patrol was blocked?

Spokesman : No. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. On the polio campaign, I was reading two press releases, one from UNRWA and one from COGAT. It’s a little bit different. But from UNRWA, they said they are preparing for their people to get into northern Gaza. Well, first, you just mentioned there would be like more than 200 teams to deliver the vaccine. Will those people from outside northern Gaza or part of them would be just there, you know, helping the delivery of the vaccine?

Spokesman : It’s a good question. I think it’s a combination of both.

Question : Okay, so if UNRWA released this press release, does that mean that those people from UNRWA also get cleared to enter northern Gaza by COGAT?

Spokesman : I mean, whatever UNRWA said, UNRWA said. I have no doubt of the veracity of what my colleagues are saying, so I’m not here to interpret.

Question : Okay, so, from the COGAT press release, they only mentioned WHO and UNICEF. They didn’t mention anything about UNRWA. Is this an example that means that UNRWA is still irreplaceable even though the Israeli Parliament has already deemed to strip their immunity?

Spokesman : The situation of UNRWA’s critical role, whether in Gaza, whether in the West Bank, and remind you, not just on humanitarian, but on providing all sorts of social services — education, health, psychosocial and many others — that hasn’t changed. The fact that they weren’t mentioned in a tweet doesn’t change the situation.

Question : No. One last thing. You just mentioned that this polio campaign now in northern Gaza would only be conducted in Gaza City, not some other places. But will the UN and its agencies request extra, let’s say, extra time for the other locations, like Jabalya?

Spokesman : Look, we have this announcement from our colleagues who are running the campaign. I’m sure they have pushed the envelope with all parties involved as much as they can. This is what has been agreed to, and they will move forward but, obviously, not as effective as if we’d had more areas.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Joseph Klein, Canada Free Press.

Question : Thank you. To your knowledge, have any representatives from UN agencies such as the World Food Programme, World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNESCO, et cetera, been barred from entry into any part of Gaza by Israel?

Spokesman : I’m not aware of any public statement to that effect. Whether or not certain individuals from certain agencies have not gotten the permits or the right to, I can’t speak to.

Question : Is that something you can check on? Because the reason I’m asking is, as you know, the law passed by Israel’s Knesset only applies to UNRWA. As far as I know, it doesn’t mention any barring any other UN organization.

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : And Israel has its reasons, whether you agree with them or not, that you know, evidence of some of…

Spokesman : I mean, it would come as no surprise that we don’t. But what is the question, Joe?

Question : Let me just finish my sentence.

Spokesman : What is the question? Sorry.

Question : Evidence that some UNRWA personnel, even admitted by UNRWA, have participated in terrorist attacks at UNRWA facilities.

Spokesman : Joe, what is the question?

Question : I’m trying to [Inaudible].

Spokesman : I know, but the asking, you know.

Question : UNRWA facilities used by Hamas, et cetera.

Spokesman : But just, we all…

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Just pitch. Yeah.

Question : The question is, when you say that what Israel has done violates international law, the Knesset legislation only focuses on this one organization, not other UN organizations whose representatives have not been blocked, as far as you know, from accessing Gaza.

Spokesman : We’re talking about obligations that Israel has under international law regarding privileges and immunities, regarding agreements already signed. And national law cannot override that. Not just in Israel, but anywhere. Gabby?

Question : Thank you, Steph. As you know, Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is in New York. She was invited to speak later today at The New School. There’s a group that’s going to protest her presence there. And in their press release, announcing to the media that they were going to protest her, they said that they are going to present her today with, in their words, a beeper. At minimum, this is intimidation. At more, it could be perceived as perhaps a direct threat against a UN Special Rapporteur. Is the Secretary-General aware of this, and what is his reaction?

Spokesman : Look, I’m aware of it from what you’ve told me; I mean, I’m not going to get into the details of what every group says. We believe in the right of freedom of expression and demonstration peacefully and that we stand against — anywhere — threats, any threats of violence.

Question : Do you think that the Secretary-General should ask DSS (Department of Safety and Security) to at least inform local law enforcement about a possible threat against the Special Rapporteur?

Spokesman : I mean, we don’t discuss security issues.

Question : If I can follow up on one more, if you don’t mind?

Spokesman : Of course.

Question : Thanks, Steph. On the polio vaccine in northern Gaza. It’s limited to Gaza City. However, Beit Hanoun is only 11 kilometres north of Gaza City. I guess my question is, people are going to wonder how is it that the UN can get 216 teams into Gaza City in the north, but everywhere else, nothing, no aid is getting to anybody else, just less than 12 kilometres away. Has the UN or would the UN consider pressuring Israel, to say, if you’re allowing polio vaccines in, we also want aid in as well?

Spokesman : I mean, I think as I kind of tried to explain it to Dezhi, our colleagues from UNRWA, from UNICEF, from WHO are all spearheading this, are negotiating with all the parties to get these havens, small islands of peace where they can deliver these vital vaccines. Obviously, and I’m not going to second-guess them from this podium, they have done as much as they can with everyone involved, and this is what they’ve secured. Is it great? Is it perfect? Absolutely not. The point is, when you’re vaccinating against polio, everyone should cooperate. Everyone should facilitate it. I mean, and you know, on the other side of the world, polio vaccinators were attacked in Pakistan. I mean, children were killed. Attacks against people who are trying to deliver the most basic vaccine is just heinous. And the facilitation of vaccination in Gaza should be facilitated by all. But unfortunately, this is a result that we have. Okay, you, and then Margaret, and then Pam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have follow-up question about polio campaign. So, why is the region limited to the campaign? Israel authority denied it. And then one more. So, do you think UN can get more than 90 per cent?

Spokesman : Listen, I think, as I said, my colleagues who are dealing with this, who are negotiating with the Israelis, and I assume negotiating with Hamas and other armed groups, because it is about all of the parties who are fighting and ensuring that there are safe spaces for the vaccination. This is the best that they’ve been able to get, and I’m sure it’s not through lack of extensive trying, extensive efforts, right? Extensive passion for what they do. But this is where we are, and I think, you know, whether they’ll get to 90 per cent, I think we’ll have to assess that afterwards. Margaret?

Question : Also on polio, so, you’ve just finished reading us this inter-agency statement saying northern Gaza is apocalyptic. It sounds very dangerous for the humanitarians to be there in the first place. So, who took the decision to restart the campaign? Was it each individual agency, or did it go up the food chain to the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : No. The humanitarian agencies worked on this together. But the Secretary-General, I think, is extremely proud of the work that they’re doing. Gaza is not really a safe space for humanitarian workers, yet they’re going ahead with the assurances they’ve received. We hope all sides will respect the assurances given, and we hope it’ll be as successful as possible.

Question : And since it’s only in Gaza City, what’s the expectation for families that are outside of Gaza City to get there safely?

Spokesman : Very challenging. But I think we’ll need to have an update after the weekend. Pam, and then Michelle, and then Ibtisam.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Yeah, another follow-up on the polio vaccination campaign. You mentioned, and just for clarification, you mentioned a short and shortened ceasefire or pause to have that happen, didn’t you?

Spokesman : I mean, one of us needs to pay attention to what I say.

Question : I’ll look at the…

Spokesman : Yes, I mentioned. Yes. Okay. What’s the question?

Question : Yes. So, is that confirmed?

Spokesman : What do you mean?

Question : That there’s going to be. I mean, both sides have agreed to a pause?

Spokesman : I mean, these are assurance given, right? I mean, these are assurances given. We have to go…

Question : And how long is the pause or ceasefire?

Spokesman : It’ll be, you know, usually these things have been a few…

Question : Hours?

Spokesman : A few hours, yeah.

Question : Okay, thank you. I just was… Thank you.

Spokesman : What?

Question : I was just trying to clarify.

Spokesman : Yes, Michelle?

Question : Will it be similar to what happened last time? It’s a pause of, like, eight hours for two or three days?

Spokesman : I mean, it’s limited in time, yes.

Question : Okay. I have a question.

Spokesman : But again, I think afterwards we’ll have better detail as to what actually happened.

Question : But, you know, we want to know before.

Spokesman : I know you do, Michelle.

Question : Anyway, I have a question on North Korea. So, obviously, they launched their ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile), and the North Korean foreign minister has said today that North Korea needs to strengthen its nuclear weapons and improve its readiness for a retaliatory nuclear strike. The South Koreans have warned that they could be imminently about to conduct a nuclear test. What would be the Secretary-General’s message to North Korea at this time on the possibility of another nuclear test?

Spokesman : I think we would not want to see another new nuclear test. We want to see step backwards, step back, moving back towards negotiations, towards a diplomatic solution. These are issues that Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo — is currently in Japan on a previously scheduled trip. She will be going to the Republic of Korea next week. I’m sure these are issues that will be part of her discussions.

Question : And what would be the Secretary-General’s message to the Security Council, which is clearly divided on this issue?

Spokesman : Unity. Ibtisam?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I want to follow up on your answer regarding banning UNRWA and other. Just to clarify, aren’t your staff from other organization not getting visas? For example, OCHA, two heads didn’t get their visas renewed. Human Rights Council [Inaudible]. So, there is…

Spokesman : No, no, completely. I think my… Sorry, I don’t mean to interrupt you. I’m probably overcaffeinated. The way I heard Joe’s question was specifically about Gaza, right? But it is clear that there have been visa denials for all sorts of people throughout the UN system.

Question : And I have another question. In the Guardian, they reported that the UN Secretary-General has warned Israel could carry out an ethnic cleansing of Gaza if the international community doesn’t move and prevent it. My question here is, a lot of people, including Special Rapporteurs in this organization and people also from outside this organization who work on this field, said that ethnic cleansing is actually already happening in Gaza, given the fact that you have now more than 43,000 people who are being killed, et cetera. So, isn’t it a little bit too late and to not go… like, doesn’t reflect what’s actually happening in the ground?