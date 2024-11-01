Secretary-General Condemns Attacks by Rapid Support Forces in Al Jazirah, Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in Al Jazirah State amidst escalating violence across Sudan.

The Secretary-General is appalled by reports of large numbers of civilians being killed, detained and displaced, acts of sexual violence against women and girls, the looting of homes and markets and the burning of farms. Such acts may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law. Perpetrators of such serious violations must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General notes with alarm that the humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to worsen, with hunger and disease continuing to spread and half of the population in need of aid. He demands that all parties to the conflict facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Sudan, through all necessary routes, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General renews his call for a ceasefire to spare Sudanese civilians from further harm. The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General will continue to engage the parties and all relevant stakeholders to de-escalate the conflict and explore modalities to strengthen the protection of civilians.