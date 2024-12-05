New Permanent Representative of Oman Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations, Omar Said Al Kathiri, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Al Kathiri served as Non-Resident Ambassador of Oman to Andorra from March 2024. He also served as the country’s Permanent Representative to the World Tourism Organization from July 2023 and was appointed Oman’s Ambassador to Spain in October 2022. Between 2016 and 2022, Mr. Al Kathiri held the position of Director of Diplomatic Communications and the Director of the Special Bureau at his country’s Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, he was commissioned from the Embassy of Oman in Washington, D.C., to become Chargé d’Affaires in 2014, and opened the country’s Mission in Ottawa. Prior to that, he served as Chargé d’Affaires in Brasilia, where he established the Embassy and oversaw bilateral relations from 2010 to 2014. From 2005 to 2010, he oversaw political and human rights affairs at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He began his diplomatic career as Second Secretary in 2002.

Mr. Al Kathiri pursued his studies in Oman, the United States and Spain, specializing in international relations and international public law.