New Permanent Representative of Argentina Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations, Francisco Fabián Tropepi, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Tropepi served as Deputy Chief of Mission at his country’s Embassy in the United States from May to December 2024, as well as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim and Deputy Chief of Mission at its Embassy in Israel, respectively from 2022 to 2024 and from 2020 to 2022.

In 2019, he became Director of Intermediate Organizations and Public Diplomacy after serving in the Cabinet of Argentina’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs in 2018. He also headed the political sections in Argentina’s Embassies in the Russian Federation and Mexico, respectively from 2014 to 2018 and from 2010 to 2014.

Mr. Tropepi began his diplomatic career in 2007 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, where he was in charge of the Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay desks in the Directorate of Bordering Countries.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Universidad del Salvador, Argentina.