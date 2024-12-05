New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the United Nations, Chhea Keo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

He also serves as Ambassador to Canada. Prior to his latest appointment, he served as Ambassador to the United States since 2022.

He held many other positions, including Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) affairs from 2017 to 2022. During his academic career, he was Dean of the Techo Sen School of Government and International Relations, University of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh from 2016 to 2018.

From 2003 to 2016, he was Head of External Relations for Divisions 1 and 2 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, having served as Deputy Director-General of ASEAN Cambodia from 2001.

Mr. Keo holds a master’s degree in foreign affairs and trade from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, a bachelor’s degree in English literature and linguistics from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, and a post-graduate diploma in international law from the Indian Academy of International Law.