New Permanent Representative of Ecuador Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, Andres Montalvo Sosa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Montalvo Sosa served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations from July 2021.

In Quito, his previous roles include Director of Economic Integration; Director of the Inter-American System; Director of Sovereignty and Bilateral Relations with Colombia and Peru; Director of Legal Trade; Director of Bilateral Trade Negotiations; Chef de Cabinet of the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs; and National Coordinator during the Ecuadorian Presidency of the Global Forum on Migration and Development.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Montalvo Sosa served as Trade Officer, Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of Ecuador in Washington, D.C., from 2013 to 2018; First Secretary and Counsellor at the Mission of Ecuador to the European Union, Embassy to Belgium and Luxembourg (Brussels) from 2005 to 2009; First Secretary in Colombia from 2004 to 2005; and Second Secretary, Alternate Representative of Ecuador to the Organization of American States (OAS) from 1997 to 2002.

A career diplomat since 1993, Mr. Montalvo Sosa holds a Master of Law degree from Georgetown University, United States, and a master’s degree in Latin-American integration from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.