New Permanent Representative of Guatemala Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations, José Alberto Bríz Gutiérrez, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bríz Gutiérrez served as Ambassador of Guatemala to the United Kingdom since 2021. From 2016 to 2021, he was his country’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as Head of the Mission to the European Union. Between 2013 to 2016, he held the position of Ambassador — Director General of International Multilateral and Economic Relations in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Additional roles in that Ministry included Deputy Permanent Representative from 2002 to 2013, and Counsellor from 2001 to 2002, at the Permanent Mission of Guatemala to the United Nations, as well as First Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of Guatemala in the United States in 2001, in Venezuela from 2000 to 2001, and in Costa Rica from 1998 to 2000.

Mr. Bríz Gutiérrez holds a master’s degree in European studies from Deusto University, Bilbao, Spain, and a bachelor’s degree in social and legal sciences at the Francisco Marroquin University in Guatemala City, Guatemala.