New Permanent Representative of Netherlands Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Lise Gregoire-van Haaren, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the European Union Director and Deputy Director-General for European Cooperation in her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2024.

She has held many other positions in that ministry, including Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2016 to 2019; Head of the Political Affairs Department from 2013 to 2016; and Counsellor at her country’s Permanent Representation to the European Union from 2009 to 2013.

Additional roles in Ministry of Foreign Affairs included First Secretary at her country’s Embassy in Paris from 2005 to 2009; Adviser to the Director-General of Regional Policy and Consular Affairs from 2001 to 2004; and Policy Officer for European Union Asylum and Migration Policy from 2000 to 2001. Further, from 1998 to 1999, she was a Policy Officer at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Ms. Gregoire-van Haaren holds a master’s degree in business communication studies from Radboud University in the Netherlands, which includes a year spent studying management at the École Commerciale de la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie in Paris. Additionally, she studied Italian at the University of Florence.