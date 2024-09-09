New Permanent Representative of India Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Ambassador of India to Germany from November 2021. During his tenure, both countries initiated a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

Between April 2016 and June 2019, he was Ambassador of India to Viet Nam, helping to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, he led the Economic Diplomacy and Multilateral Economic Relations Divisions and was the Indian Sous Sherpa for the Group of 20 (G20), Group of 7 (G7), BRICS [Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa] and IBSA [India, Brazil and South Africa].

He was Consul General of India in Houston, United States, from July 2012 to March 2016. For five years from 2007, he was Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty to the Vice-President of India. He also worked in the East Asia and External Publicity Divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs. He was seconded to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Chief of the Policy Analysis Unit at the Agency’s headquarters in Gaza from 2000 to 2005.

Joining the Indian foreign service in 1990, Mr. Harish served in the Indian Missions in Cairo and Riyadh and headed the Post as India’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority stationed in Gaza City. Mr. Harish graduated from Osmania University College of Engineering, Hyderabad with a gold medal in mechanical engineering and studied at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.