New Permanent Representative of Panama Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations, Eloy Alfaro de Alba, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he was a partner at the law firm Tapia, Linares & Alfaro and served as President of the Grupo Editorial La Estrella y El Siglo.

In 2017, he was appointed to the Council of Fundación Publicando Historia.

From 1998 to 2007, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Panama Canal Authority. He also served on the legal commission that drafted the enabling legislation for the Panama Canal Authority and on the Transition Commission for Transfer of the Panama Canal in 1994 and was his country’s representative on the Consultative Committee on the Canal.

From January 1998 to August 1999, he was Ambassador of Panama to the United States.

He has also served as President of the Banking Law Association of his country from 1984 to 1986 and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Panamanian Maritime Law Institute in 1989.

Mr. Alfaro de Alba graduated from Columbia University in the United States with a Bachelor of Arts. He also has a Juris Doctor from that university’s Law School, and a Master of Business Administration from its School of Business.