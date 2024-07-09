New Permanent Representative of Mongolia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Mongolia to the United Nations, Ankhbayar Nyamdorj, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Nyamdorj was State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his country, since July 2020. He has held a number of positions in that Ministry, starting in 2007 when he was appointed as Officer and Attaché in its Department of International Law and Treaty. From 2010 to 2012, he served as Deputy Director-General of that Department, and from 2012 to 2014, he was the Consul-General at the Consulate General of Mongolia in San Francisco, United States.

In 2014, he returned to his country to head the Legal Division of the Department of Public Administration and Management, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from 2014-2016, he headed the Human Rights Division of the Department of International Law and Treaty, in that Ministry. In 2016, Mr. Nyamdorj was appointed the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, and from 2016 to 2020, he served as Director-General of the Department of Public Administration and Management, both within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He holds a master’s degree in law from the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.