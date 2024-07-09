New Permanent Representative of Papua New Guinea Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Papua New Guinea to the United Nations, Fred Sarufa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Sarufa served in several positions at his country’s Mission to the United Nations, including as Chargé d’ Affaires ad interim from January 2024 to June 2024; Ambassador and Permanent Representative-Designate, from 2021 to 2023; Minister and Deputy Permanent Representative, beginning in 2015; Charge d’Affaires ad interim, from 2015 to 2016; and Counsellor, from 2012 to 2015.

Between 2019 and 2021 he was Papua New Guinea’s Ambassador-Designate to Belgium with concurrent accreditation to France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and the Vatican.

He also represented his country from 2019 to 2021 at the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Secretariat; World Trade Organization; International Atomic Energy Agency; Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons; United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

He held several positions at his country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, including Director, Asia Branch, Political, Security and Treaties Division, from 2010-2012; Director, International Organizations Branch, Political, Security and Treaties Division, from 2006 to 2009; and Foreign Service Officer, South Asia Branch, International Relations Division from 1994 to 1999. From 1999 to 2006, he was First Secretary at the Embassy of Papua New Guinea in Indonesia.

Mr. Sarufa holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations, politics and public administration from the University of Papua New Guinea.