New Permanent Representative of Türkiye Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations, Ahmet Yıldız, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

He is currently the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, a position he has held since 2023. He also held that position from 2016 to 2018.

Mr. Yıldız was also a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye from 2018 to 2023 and served as a senior diplomatic adviser to both the Prime Minister and the President between 2014 and 2016.

Further, he has served extensively in his country’s embassies and consulates abroad, including in senior roles, working in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2011 to 2014; in Iraq from 2009 to 2011; in Saudi Arabia from 2006 to 2008 and from 2004 to 2005; in Syria from 2005 to 2006 and from 2000 to 2002; in the United States from 1997 to 2000; in Germany from 1993 to 1995; and in Libya from 1991 to 1993.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the School of International Relations in the Faculty of Political Science of Ankara University and speaks English and Arabic.