New Permanent Representative of Cuba Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Director-General of the General Division of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2024. Before that, from 2015 to 2019, he was the Director of that Division.

He also served as his country’s Ambassador to the Bahamas from 2011 to 2015 and, prior to holding that post, served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various specialist roles.

These include his work as First Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Minister for Asia and Africa from 2010 to 2011, as well as his positions in the North Africa and Middle East Division — First Secretary in 2010, Second Secretary from 2008 to 2010 and Third Secretary from 2007 to 2008 and from 2004 to 2005. He also served as Third Secretary in his country’s Embassy in Qatar from 2005 to 2007.

Additionally, Mr. Soberón Guzmán has represented his country in international meetings and conferences, including high-level summits held by the Group of 77 and China, the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN General Assembly.

He holds a degree in industrial engineering, with a specialization in business organization, from the José Antonio Echeverría Higher Polytechnic Institute in Havana, and completed a post-graduate training course for diplomatic attachés at the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations, also in Havana.