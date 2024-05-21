Activities of the Secretary-General in Kuwait, 12-13 May

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kuwait from Kenya early on Sunday, 12 May, for an official visit to meet with the new Amir of Kuwait.

On Sunday, he met with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait at Seif Palace. Through the Amir, the Secretary-General thanked Kuwait for its constructive and consistent role in promoting dialogue in the region and its contribution to humanitarian efforts, including about the situation in Gaza.

The Secretary-General also met with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Gaza and Sudan. The Secretary-General thanked Kuwait for its support to the United Nations and contributions to peace in the region.

Later in the day, the Secretary-General was hosted to a tour of the Al Salam Palace Museum before a working lunch with the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

While in Kuwait, the Secretary-General also met with his Special Adviser, Abdullah Al-Matouq, who had just taken part in United Nations’ ninth Conference for Effective Partnership and Information Exchange for Better Humanitarian Action. They discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Secretary-General left for Oman on Monday afternoon, 13 May.