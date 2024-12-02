Press Conference by Security Council President on Plan of Work for December

The Security Council’s December plan of work will feature two flagship events, focussing on women, peace and security, and artificial intelligence, its President for the month announced at a Headquarters press conference today.

“There is a lot of work, and not a lot of time,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States, which has assumed the rotating presidency of the 15-nation organ, adding that the present presidency — her fourth and last as an ambassador to the United Nations under President Joseph R. Biden — aims to “tie up the common threads” of her tenure: “conflict and food insecurity, and the ways in which women are disproportionately impacted by war”. To that end, the first key event — a briefing on 3 December on women, peace and security — will highlight the transformative power of intergenerational dialogue between emerging and established women peacebuilders in advancing peace and security, she said.

The second signature event, on 19 December, a briefing on the impact of artificial intelligence on international peace and security, will build on work over the past four years, she continued, pointing to her delegation’s “landmark General Assembly resolution” to govern artificial intelligence with a focus on human rights, sustainable development and capacity building, adopted in 2024.

In addition, a high-level meeting — on 9 December — will focus on galvanizing action towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 on zero hunger, bringing together experts from across the international community to focus on the collective fight to end food insecurity, she said, underscoring that the issue was “personal” for her. “I’ve seen starvation up close; it’s not something one can easily forget, or ignore,” she added.

Other briefings throughout the month would focus on the Russian Federation’s ongoing assault on the Ukrainian people, the security crisis in Haiti, the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, the conflict in Gaza and the recently concluded ceasefire in Lebanon, she went on. “It goes without saying that the situation in Gaza will be at the top of our focus,” she stressed, adding that her Government is engaged in “relentless diplomatic efforts” to end that conflict, bring the remaining hostages home, and is “working ’round the clock” to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

While acknowledging that this month’s Presidency is something of a “bookend”, given President-elect Donald J. Trump’s imminent inauguration in January 2025, she said the “stubborn challenges” her delegation plans to focus on will “outlast any Presidency of the [Security] Council. “Far too many rely on us to throw up our hands,” she said, adding: “So we will roll up our sleeves and continue our work.”

Responding to questions, including one on the possibility of negotiations in Syria, she said that while her Government “wanted those negotiations to take place, the [President Bashar al-] Assad regime ignored Security Council resolutions and refused to come to the table”. The situation on the ground is “concerning”, she said, noting that the entity involved has been designated a terrorist organization.

Asked about the status of talks on Gaza, she responded that diplomatic efforts continue to improve the “dire” humanitarian aid situation. “We are not downplaying how dire it is,” she said, adding: “More needs to be done to deliver food and necessary assistance to the Palestinian people, and we’re going to work on that.”

Responding to further questioning on whether punitive measures by the United States against the International Criminal Court (ICC), following arrest warrants issued against Israeli leadership for their conduct in Gaza, might undermine global justice, she replied that her Government has worked with the Court in the past, “although we do believe this particular case against the Israelis is not justified”.

Pressed further on whether her Government plans to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, and if it will respond to the violation of the ceasefire between Hizbullah and Israel, she replied that it aimed to try to bring about a diplomatic solution on the ground in Gaza. On the situation in Lebanon, the agreement is still standing, despite “some hiccups”, she said, adding: “We look forward to monitoring the situation on the ground, and will ensure the ceasefire continues to be honoured.”

On Haiti, she said that negotiations on her delegation’s proposed transformation of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission into a peacekeeping operation continue, and they are “not easy”, with some Council members “balking at the idea”. However, such a transformation was requested by the Haitian people, as well as the former and new Prime Minister of that country, she said, adding: “We will eventually get there.”

On Sudan, she said that her delegation is looking at holding a ministerial-level meeting around the end of its Presidency.

Asked about whether she had any advice for Elise Stefanik, chosen to succeed her by President-elect Trump, she said, “I’m here to answer any questions she might have, and I congratulate her for assuming the role.”

Responding to a question about whether she had any regrets, she said she would rather focus on what she accomplished. “When I walk out next month, people will appreciate the efforts I made with my team to bring back leadership and respect, and accomplish issues of common interest,” she said. However, “as I walk out the door, there is conflict going on all around the world,” such as in Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza and Syria, she said, adding: “Millions of people are still displaced, and millions of people are still suffering. So I do regret that, and wish that I could have waved a magic wand to bring peace on earth.”