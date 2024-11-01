Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for November

The Security Council’s programme of work in November will feature three signature events, addressing the world’s three biggest conflicts, each raging in a different continent, its President for the month told reporters at a Headquarters press conference today.

Barbara Woodward of the United Kingdom, which holds the 15‑member organ’s rotating presidency for November, said that the three signature events would address the devastating war in the Middle East, the appalling conflict in Sudan and the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, adding that the event on the latter led to her counterpart from Moscow’s blocking of this month’s programme of work. Therefore, her delegation would not post a formal version online, she said, requesting reporters to look for daily updates on Twitter.

Elaborating on the signature events, two of which would be held on 18 November, with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy presiding, she noted that the briefing that morning would focus on the situation in the Middle East, while the afternoon’s would tackle the situation in Ukraine, ahead of the thousandth day anniversary of the Russian Federation’s war against that country. On the former, she underlined the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as de-escalation, adding: “Ultimately, the only way to secure a lasting ceasefire is the two-State solution, and looking into the pathway to rebuilding Gaza as part of a viable Palestinian State living side-by-side with a secure Israel.” On Ukraine, she emphasized her country’s “iron-clad support”, adding that where there is “death and chaos” in the world, “[Russian Federation President Vladimir V.] Putin is not far behind”.

The third signature event, on Sudan, would take place on 12 November, she went on, and it would be chaired by the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Ray Collins. She voiced alarm that, 19 months into the war in Sudan, with both sides committing egregious human rights violations, and half the population confronting severe food insecurity, the warring parties persisted in fighting one another instead of famine and suffering. The meeting would therefore focus on scaling up aid delivery and the protection of civilians, she said, adding that a draft resolution is presently circulating among Council members to this end. Pointing out that the event would take place ahead of the expected expiration of the authorization for the Adre border crossing on 15 November, she underscored the need for it to stay open, so aid could reach 9 million people suffering in Darfur.

Responding to a smattering of questions on the Middle East, including about whether there would be a Council product tackling the situations there, she said, “happily, my answer is yes.” A draft focusing on the appalling situation in Gaza and Lebanon, from which refugees were fleeing into Syria, is being circulated by the Council’s elected members, she said, adding that while she has not seen the text yet, she is mindful of the organ’s responsibility to “drive forward action and have productive meaning on the ground”.

On a follow-up question about arms embargos on Israel and Iran, she stated that her country cut 30 items from its arms exports to west Jerusalem, to which it “responded vociferously”. Iran is already covered by “a raft of UN sanctions under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action”, she said, pointing to Council resolution 2231 (2015). Iran’s arms transfers to the Russian Federation are of great concern, as they are killing Ukrainians, she added.

On Lebanon, and the implementation of Council resolution 1701 (2006), she noted her country’s support for the role and courage of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which is directly under attack. Her country supports the Lebanese Armed Forces, she said, citing its training of 34,000 troops, and reiterates the need for an immediate ceasefire. On a follow-up query on whether Council resolution 1559 (2004) is “on the table”, she said, “obviously the situation in Lebanon is not conducive to that, and in our discussions with Prime Minister [Najib] Mikati we have focussed on how to support Lebanon in the future”, noting that putting in place Council resolution 1701 (2006) or a successor would be prioritized first.

Responding to further questioning, including her country’s [prior] opposition to arrest warrants issued by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Israeli leaders, she said, “we support the ICC and its independence and will uphold its decisions”. Replying to a follow-up question from the same correspondent about why each of her speeches at the Council began with invocations of 7 October, when her country would be aware of a more pertinent — and imminent — date to cite: 2 November, when, 107 years ago, her country’s then-Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, “helped create the monstrous country”, she replied, “my interventions are three or three and a half minutes long, and they focus on the issues of the day. That’s why we start with 7 October. Since then, we held more than 100 Council meetings in six months, on an issue which is usually only discussed four times a year.” Her delegation will try to secure a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a long-term political settlement, she stressed.

To a question about whether a meeting will be held on the latest launch of a missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, she responded that a briefing on the matter is scheduled for 4 November, given the “unprecedented scale” of the launch and its implications for regional and national security. On Myanmar, she deplored the appalling increase in violence, and stated that a private meeting is being planned towards the end of November, between the Special Envoys on the country from the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding that the meeting would be held on the back of October’s ASEAN Summit, during which a communiqué adopted reinforced the need for both organizations to work together.

Replying to a query about the outcome of the United States elections, she noted her country’s “long-standing special relationship” with Washington, D.C., adding that her Government would work with whomever is elected to the White House.

On Ukraine, she underscored her country’s iron-clad support, amounting to almost $4 billion a year. Her country is Ukraine’s largest contributor for weapons, and it is up to them as to how they use them, she said, adding: “It is important that we do not have detailed technical discussions, as that plays into Putin’s hands, and puts security at risk.”

Responding to a question about a comment by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, about the possibility of suspending Israel’s UN membership over its treatment of Palestinians, she said the United Kingdom is not considering such an action and does not believe that it would be constructive to do so. “Wars are solved by diplomacy, and being able to talk in New York is important.”