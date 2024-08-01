Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for August

The Security Council’s programme for August features a first-ever discussion on enhancing Africa’s effective representation in the body, as well as an open debate on the New Agenda for Peace, its President for the month told a Headquarters press conference today.

Michael Imran Kanu (Sierra Leone), who holds the 15-member organ’s rotating presidency for this month, said the signature event on Council reform will focus on the historic injustice posed by the lack of representation for his continent in the Council. It will be a high-level meeting to be held on 12 August, and will be presided by the President of his country, Julius Maada Bio.

The second signature event, the open debate on the New Agenda for Peace — to be held on 21 August — will address the global, regional and national aspects of conflict prevention, he said. It will feature briefers and experts from the United Nations and African Union, among others. The Council will also hold a thematic briefing on 7 August, on sustaining women and peace and security commitments in the context of accelerated drawdown of peace operations.

Also noting briefings on Sudan and the International Criminal Court, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), he pointed to country-specific meetings on Yemen and Syria, as well as the monthly briefing concerning the Palestine question on 22 August.

Recalling that his country last held the presidency of the Council in December 1971 and that it is returning to the post after 53 years, he said that, in the intervening years, it went through years of civil conflict, as well as decades of post-conflict recovery and peacebuilding, in partnership with the United Nations. This unique experience has given Sierra Leone a deep belief in the role of multilateralism in maintaining peace and security. On 26 March 2014, he added, the Council held a meeting on the situation in Sierra Leone; just 10 years later the country is assuming the presidency of that body. Highlighting this remarkable transformation, he said that Sierra Leone is committed to being a “voice of reason” and “a bridge-builder” during its tenure in the Council.

He also responded to several questions posed by media correspondents. Regarding how Sierra Leone’s historic experience will inform the Council’s consideration of Sudan, he observed that his country’s partnership with the Council represents a “success story”. Noting many similarities between Sierra Leone and Sudan, he said dialogue is crucial. It takes dedicated leadership to commit to talks and engage with opposing factions. At the same time, it is crucial to deal with the humanitarian situation urgently, he stressed, adding that questions of accountability are also important.

Addressing several questions on Council reform, he reiterated that the forthcoming debate concerning Africa’s representation is unprecedented and is intended to elevate the current discussion. There are significant negotiations ongoing and the African Group has made important demands which, he hoped, will be reflected in the final declaration of the Summit of the Future.

When pressed on whether a “big announcement” about a permanent seat for Africa was expected in September when the General Assembly meets, he outlined the step-by-step approach that is currently in progress. There is sufficient momentum “to really move this issue”, he observed. Next year will be the eightieth anniversary of the UN and “I think questions could be asked” if the Organization reaches that milestone without a permanent seat for Africa, he said.

Several correspondents posed questions concerning Gaza and the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Responding, Mr. Kanu noted the meeting held Wednesday and added that Council members are deeply concerned and committed to call additional meetings, if necessary. When asked why there are no sanctions upon Israel despite its persistent atrocities — “every violation you can imagine is being committed in Gaza” — he pointed to Council resolution 2735 (2024). Sanctions are part of the toolkit of the United Nations and the process could be activated by a Council member, he said.

He also took questions regarding the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion and whether the Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation the way many African countries fought colonialism. If there’s a request for Council engagement concerning the advisory opinion, the body can do so, he said in his capacity as Council President. As to the Council’s role in implementing the advisory opinion, he noted that it has called on the parties to comply with their obligations under international law — which includes the orders of the International Court of Justice.

In his national capacity, he added that the Court was very authoritative regarding Palestine’s right to self-determination. Further, the Court has clearly asked both the Assembly and the Council to move forward with modalities.

To a question concerning accountability for the deaths of 165 journalists killed in Gaza, he responded that his country has drawn attention to the high fatalities among journalists. There are resolutions underscoring this point, he said, adding that there should be follow-throughs. Council members must continue to amplify the need to protect those who should be protected in conflict situations, including journalists and human rights defenders.

He also pointed to Council resolution 2728 (2024), which was sponsored by the 10 elected members of the Council, describing it as a demonstration of unity. Reiterating that his country sees its role in the Council as that of a bridge-builder, he said: “We understand that the United Nations is not an organization of like-minded States […] but you have to bring everyone together.”