United Nations
SG/SM/22093
Shocked by Mass Shooting at Charles University in Prague, Secretary-General Sends Condolences to Families, Reiterates Solidarity with Czech Republic Government
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by today’s mass shooting at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery.
The Secretary-General reiterates his full solidarity with the people and Government of the Czech Republic.