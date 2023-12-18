Strongly Condemning Long-Range Missile Launch by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Secretary-General Urges It to Fully Comply with Security Council Resolutions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the fifth such launch in 2023.

The Secretary-General urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions. He also reiterates his call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to reopen communication channels, and to resume dialogue without preconditions to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.