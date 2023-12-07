Concerned over Limited Progress in Inter-Haitian Dialogue, Secretary-General Appeals for Broad Consensus to Restore Haiti’s Democratic Institutions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned over the limited progress in the inter-Haitian dialogue towards a lasting and inclusive political solution to restore the country’s democratic institutions.

The Secretary-General extends his full support to the efforts of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Eminent Persons Group and to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) to facilitate sustainable and nationally-owned solutions to Haiti’s political crisis.

He looks forward to the continued preparations for the deployment of urgently needed security support to the Haitian National Police, through a Multinational Security Support mission, as authorized by resolution 2699 (2023).

The Secretary-General underlines the importance of an agreement on the restoration of democratic institutions — providing for credible, participatory and inclusive elections — to achieving sustainable rule of law and security. He appeals to the full range of political actors and stakeholders in Haiti to come together and reach a broad consensus as a matter of priority.