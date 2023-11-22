United Nations
SG/SM/22043
Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement between Israel, Hamas, Calling It ‘an Important Step in the Right Direction’
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, supported by Egypt and the United States. This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.
The United Nations will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.