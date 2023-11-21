Condemning Launch of Military Satellite, Secretary-General Calls on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to Comply with International Obligations

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Any launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions and to return to dialogue without preconditions to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.