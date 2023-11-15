Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Expansion of Conflict in Myanmar, Calls on All Parties to Protect Civilians

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State. He calls on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and do their utmost to protect civilians.

The number of displaced people in Myanmar now exceeds 2 million.

The Secretary-General remains committed to working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), regional and international partners to end the violence in line with Security Council resolution 2669 (2022).

The Secretary-General reaffirms that civilians should be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law, and those responsible for violations must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General appeals for unhindered access for the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance and essential services through all channels. The safety and security for United Nations agencies and their partners is crucial.

The Secretary-General reiterates his solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their aspirations for an inclusive, just and peaceful future.