Boosting Number of Women in Manufacturing Jobs ‘the Surest Path’ to Accelerating Africa’s Industrialization, Secretary-General Says, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on Africa Industrialization Day, observed on 20 November:

Accelerating Africa’s industrialization is vital for growth, diversifying economies, building resilience, boosting employment, and combating poverty.

But to be successful, industrialization must be sustainable and inclusive. And as this year’s theme highlights, accelerating Africa’s industrialization depends on the empowerment of African women.

Boosting the number of women in manufacturing jobs is the surest path to maximize productivity and guarantee that the benefits of industrial growth reach the families and communities of its workers.

On Africa Industrialization Day, let us re-double our efforts to dismantle barriers that prevent women from participating in — and benefiting from — industrial development and technological innovation.

The United Nations is strongly committed to accelerating these efforts and working together across Africa to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Together, we can realize the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Africa for all.