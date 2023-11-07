Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against Civilians in Cameroon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 6 November attack against civilians in Egbekaw, Mamfe district in the Southwest Region of Cameroon, which reportedly led to several people killed, including children. Many others were injured and displaced, and properties were destroyed.

The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable. He extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Cameroon to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

He urges all Cameroonian stakeholders to work towards a political solution to the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon.