Deeply Saddened by Earthquake in Nepal, Secretary-General Says United Nations Working Closely with Authorities in Providing Speedy Assistance

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and damage caused by the earthquake, which struck the western province of Karnali in Nepal on Friday.

Having just recently returned from Nepal, and with the hospitality and the spirit of the country’s people fresh in his heart, the Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He wishes a swift recovery to those who were injured.

The United Nations is working closely with authorities in providing speedy assistance — including food, shelter and medicine — to those affected.