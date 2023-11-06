Secretary-General Deeply Regrets Decision by Russian Federation to Revoke Its Ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General deeply regrets the decision by the Russian Federation to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Since the Treaty’s adoption, the Russian Federation has been a leader in seeking to bring the CTBT into force. It is concerning to see a reversal of this trend.

The CTBT is critical for international peace and security. It is an essential element of a world free of nuclear weapons.

All States, particularly those whose ratification is required for the Treaty’s entry into force, should ratify the CTBT without delay or preconditions. In the interim, the nuclear-weapon States should jointly reaffirm their testing moratoriums and commit not to take any actions that would defeat the object and purpose of the treaty.