Secretary-General Welcomes Partial Agreement by Government, Unitary Platform of Venezuela, Encourages Implementation in Good Faith

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the partial agreement announced by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, signed in Barbados under the facilitation of the Kingdom of Norway, and the accompanying countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Russian Federation.

The Secretary-General commends the efforts of regional and international partners and encourages the implementation, in good faith, of Venezuelan-led agreements to lead to inclusive, transparent, and credible elections in 2024, as well as to address human rights concerns.