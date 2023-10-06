Welcome to the United Nations
Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Sort By
Press Release
SG/SM/21975

Today’s Nobel Peace Prize Important Reminder that Rights of Women, Girls are Facing Strong Pushback, Secretary-General Says

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize:

Today’s Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to Narges Mohammadi, is an important reminder that the rights of women and girls are facing a strong pushback, including through the persecution of women human rights defenders, in Iran and elsewhere.

This Nobel Peace Prize is a tribute to all those women who are fighting for their rights at the risk of their freedom, their health and even their lives.

Women and gender issues
Human rights
For information media. Not an official record.