Today’s Nobel Peace Prize Important Reminder that Rights of Women, Girls are Facing Strong Pushback, Secretary-General Says

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize:

Today’s Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to Narges Mohammadi, is an important reminder that the rights of women and girls are facing a strong pushback, including through the persecution of women human rights defenders, in Iran and elsewhere.

This Nobel Peace Prize is a tribute to all those women who are fighting for their rights at the risk of their freedom, their health and even their lives.