Marking International Day, Secretary-General Calls for Intergenerational Dialogue, Spotlights Older Persons’ ‘Invaluable’ Knowledge, Experience

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Older Persons, observed on 1 October:

This year’s International Day of Older Persons coincides with the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To realize the promise of the Declaration, we must do more to protect the dignity and rights of older persons everywhere.

Challenges abound. Ageism is rampant in societies. From the COVID-19 pandemic to poverty and climate emergencies, older persons are often among the first victims of crises. Addressing these and other issues is a human-rights imperative that will benefit everyone.

Older persons are invaluable sources of knowledge and experience, and have much to contribute towards peace, sustainable development and protecting our planet. We must ensure their active engagement, full participation and essential contributions — including through social and workplace policies built around their specific needs.

We must promote life-long learning, quality health care and digital inclusion. And we must foster intergenerational dialogue and unity. Together, let us build more inclusive and age-friendly societies and a more resilient world for all.