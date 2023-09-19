Secretary-General ‘Extremely Concerned’ about Use of Military Force, Casualties in Armenia/Azerbaijan, Following Delivery of Much-Needed Humanitarian Aid

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is extremely concerned over the use of military force in the region and reports of casualties, including among the civilian population. He regrets that these worrying developments follow the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance to the local population on 18 September.

The Secretary-General calls in the strongest terms for an immediate end to the fighting, de-escalation, and stricter observance of the 2020 ceasefire and principles of international humanitarian law. He remains concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground and reiterates his call for urgent steps to facilitate full-fledged access for humanitarian actors to people in need. He calls on the parties to refocus on efforts to help build confidence and secure long-term peace in the region.