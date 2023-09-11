Marking International Day Amidst People and Planet in Crisis, Secretary-General Stresses ‘Peace Is the Result of Action’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

As we mark this International Day of Peace, people and our planet are in crisis. Conflicts driving record numbers of people from their homes. Deadly fires, raging floods and soaring temperatures. Poverty, inequalities and injustices. Mistrust, division and prejudice.

This year’s theme reminds us that peace is not automatic. Peace is the result of action. Action to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure that no one is left behind. Action to end the war on our planet and its natural gifts.

Action to uphold and protect the human rights and dignity of every person — especially as we celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Action to use the timeless tools of diplomacy, dialogue and collaboration to defuse tensions and end conflict. And action for those millions of people living through the horrors of war.

Peace is not only a noble vision for humanity. Peace is a call to action. Let us commit to build, drive and sustain peace for all.