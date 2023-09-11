Secretary-General Calls for Celebrating Chile’s Commitment to Democracy, Human Rights, in Message on Anniversary of Coup d’état

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, today:

The 1973 coup d’état was an institutional breakdown that ruptured the bonds of coexistence and marked generations of Chileans, but also inspired many to fight for justice and freedom.

Today, we pay tribute to the victims of that dark period and to all those who have worked tirelessly to heal the wounds and build a more inclusive and just society.

I was deeply moved by the coup and the death of Salvador Allende, seven months before the Carnation Revolution, and by the stories of persecuted Chilean refugees that I met.

This commemoration coincides with the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Declaration must guide us to listen to all victims and their loved ones, recognize their pain and contribute to their right to truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition.

The announcement of the search plan for victims of forced disappearance reflects the need to further strengthen historical memory as a way of uniting society, and face unresolved issues and common problems with an eye to the future.

Today’s strong Chilean democracy gives us hope that humanity, united in its diversity, can solve any global challenge.

On this anniversary, let us celebrate Chile’s commitment to democracy and human rights and reaffirm our dedication to building a more just, united and peaceful world.