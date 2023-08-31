Secretary-General Conveys Condolences Following Deadly Fire in South Africa, Says United Nations Ready to Assist

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of the fire that reportedly claimed the lives of more than 70 people on 31 August in Johannesburg, South Africa. In this moment of great sadness and grief, he conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of South Africa. He wishes a prompt recovery to the injured.

The United Nations country team in South Africa stands ready to work with the authorities to provide assistance to those affected and to prevent further incidents of this nature.