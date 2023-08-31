Amid World of Deeply Linked Challenges, South-South Cooperation Vital in Shaping Brighter Future, Says Secretary-General, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed on 12 September:

In our world of deeply connected challenges, South-South cooperation plays a vital role in shaping a brighter future. The United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation is a powerful reminder that when nations unite, they can overcome obstacles and accelerate sustainable development.

From climate action to poverty eradication, from health care to education, from trade to digitalization, solidarity and strong partnerships between developing countries can pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable world.

Only together can we build a world of shared prosperity, where cooperation knows no borders. Through South-South cooperation, countries of the global South can share knowledge, skills, expertise and resources, coordinate their efforts and benefit from economies of scale. Together, they can multiply their sustainable development efforts to mitigate climate disruption, find solutions to a global health crisis, manage supply chain disruptions and deliver humanitarian assistance.

South-South and triangular cooperation are important, high-value complements to cooperation with developed countries. But they do not replace or reduce the responsibilities and commitments of the global North. Developed economies have a duty to work constructively with economies in the global South, to reduce inequality and build bridges to a sustainable future for all.

As we mark the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, let us recognize this form of collaboration as an essential catalyst for change, embodying solidarity, innovation and mutual support.