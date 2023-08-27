Concerned about Observers’ Arrests, Reports of Voter Intimidation in Zimbabwe’s Elections, Secretary-General Urges Authorities to Ensure Rule of Law Respected

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Zimbabwe’s elections. He is concerned about the arrest of observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion.

The Secretary-General calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject any and all forms of violence, threats of violence, or incitement to violence, and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.

The Secretary-General calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels and urges the competent authorities to resolve any disputes in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner to ensure that the results are a true reflection of the will of the people.