Secretary-General Calls for Comprehensive Solutions to Address Discrimination, Violence in Myanmar on Sixth Anniversary of Rohingya Displacement

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

25 August marks six years since the forced mass displacement of Rohingya people and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Rohingya people remain displaced domestically and abroad, including around 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh.

The vulnerabilities faced by people of Myanmar, including the Rohingya, have been compounded by the ongoing conflict and by the devastation caused by Cyclone Mocha. The United Nations will continue to support efforts to create conditions that would be conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their places of origin in Myanmar.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to redouble efforts to find comprehensive, inclusive and durable solutions that can adequately address the root causes of systemic discrimination and violence in Myanmar, and to respond to the growing protection crisis and humanitarian needs while strengthening refugee protection efforts in the region for those fleeing persecution and violence.

Bangladesh has demonstrated humanitarian commitments and generosity, which must be acknowledged through shared responsibility. More must be done to support the Joint Response Plan and prevent a broader humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations is committed to working with all stakeholders, including regional actors, to help resolve the crisis and seek accountability and justice for victims towards a sustainable peace in Rakhine State and all of Myanmar.