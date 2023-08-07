Make Youth Participation ‘the Norm, Rather Than the Exception’, to Shape Climate Resilient Future, Secretary-General Urges Governments on International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Youth Day, observed on 12 August:

Every year, International Youth Day celebrates the determination, ideas and leadership of young people as we pursue a better world.

Across all of today’s challenges, young people are calling for bold and accelerated action, standing in solidarity with the most vulnerable, and designing solutions to ensure social, economic and climate justice and peace and prosperity for all. To expand their participation, I recently launched a policy brief calling for Governments to make youth participation the norm, rather than the exception, across decisions and policies around the world.

This year’s theme reminds us of the importance of ensuring young people gain and apply skills in the burgeoning green economy. From innovative sustainable technologies and renewable energy to revolutions in transportation systems and industrial activity, young people must be equipped with skills and knowledge to shape a cleaner, greener, more climate resilient future.

Humanity depends on the boundless energy, ideas and contributions of youth everywhere. Today and every day, let’s support and stand with young people in shaping a just and sustainable world, for people and planet.