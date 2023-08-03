Secretary-General Congratulates Government of Colombia, National Liberation Army on Bilateral Ceasefire Accord’s Entry into Force, Stressing Need for Good Faith

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) as they embark on a new phase in their peace process, with the entry into force today of their bilateral ceasefire agreement and the launch of the National Participation Committee.

By adhering to the ceasefire in good faith and with a clear commitment to alleviating the suffering of civilians, the parties can significantly reduce violence while enhancing trust at the peace table. In accordance with the mandate given to it yesterday by the Security Council, the Verification Mission is ready to do its part in the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire.

The United Nations also stands ready to support the critically important work of the National Participation Committee in facilitating the inclusive participation of Colombian society in the peace process.

Colombia’s persistent efforts to expand peace through dialogue are advancing. The Secretary-General calls on the international community to continue to assist these initiatives both politically and through support for the implementation of agreements.