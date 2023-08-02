Involvement of Young Indigenous Peoples in Decision-making ‘Vital’, Says Secretary-General, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August:

The theme of this year’s International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is youth. We celebrate young indigenous peoples and their role in creating change and shaping the future.

Across the world, Indigenous Peoples face serious challenges, with their lands and resources threatened, their rights undermined, and their persistent vulnerability to marginalization and exclusion. Young indigenous peoples are helping to fight back.

They are leaders in the global climate action movement. They advocate justice and equality, celebrate their cultures, advance human rights and raise awareness of indigenous history and issues around the world. And, learning from their elders, they ensure the continuity of indigenous cultures, wisdom and identities far into the future.

Indigenous knowledge and traditions are deeply rooted in sustainable development and can help to solve many of our common challenges. It is therefore vital that young Indigenous Peoples, both women and men, are involved in decision-making. The choices made today will determine the world of tomorrow.

So, let us reaffirm our commitment to guaranteeing the individual and collective rights of young indigenous peoples as well as supporting their engagement in global dialogues and decision-making. And together, build a better future for us all.