Now, More than Ever, ‘We Need Timeless Values that Scouts Embody’, Secretary-General Tells World Jamboree

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the twenty-fifth World Scout Jamboree, in Saemangeum, Republic of Korea, today:

Dear friends, it is my privilege to take part in this twenty-fifth World Scout Jamboree being held in the Republic of Korea.

This gathering brings together scouts from every corner of the world. And it arrives at a turbulent moment marked by conflicts, climate change, hunger, poverty, division and inequality.

Today, more than ever, we need the timeless values that scouts embody. Responsibility. Diversity and inclusivity. Local and global citizenship.

I want to personally thank you for working to advance the Sustainable Development Goals in your communities.

Your generation is a beacon of hope and unity as we strive to shape a better, fairer, more peaceful future. That’s why the United Nations established its first-ever Youth Office to harness the ideas, innovations and leadership of young people like you.

We recognize that there can be no global stability, no gender equality and no end to hunger, poverty and climate destruction without you. So be bold, be fearless, and be relentless in fighting for a better future.

Let your voices echo in the halls of power. Lift each other up — and inspire one another. Keep lending your hands and hearts to your communities — and our world.

You can count on my support.