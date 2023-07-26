United Nations
SG/SM/21890
Secretary-General Condemns Any Effort to Seize Power by Force, Undermine Democratic Governance in Niger
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is following closely the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.
The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order. The United Nations stands by the Government and the people of Niger.