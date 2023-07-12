Annual Food Security Report Paints Stark Picture, Secretary-General Warns, Urging Adaption to Ballooning Urban Population

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message at the launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 report, in New York today:

In a world of plenty, no one should go hungry. And no one should suffer the cruelty of malnutrition. But, this report on the state of food security and nutrition paints a stark picture of our reality.

Conflict, climate, economic shocks and inequalities are driving food insecurity. Up to 780 million people do not have enough to eat. More than 3 billion can’t afford a healthy diet. And by 2030, it’s projected that more than 600 million people will still be living with hunger.

There are rays of hope: some regions are on track to achieve some 2030 nutrition targets. But, overall, we need an intense and immediate global effort to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals.

We must build resilience against the crises and shocks that drive food insecurity — from conflict to climate. We must protect gains in child nutrition, including from risks posed by rising obesity. And we must ensure food systems are fit for the future. That means adapting to the reality of a ballooning urban population — the focus of this year’s report.

I urge Governments to respond to our call for an SDG Stimulus, to scale up affordable long-term financing for all countries in need, by at least $500 billion a year. This will help countries ensure their people have access to affordable, nutritious food. And I urge all Governments to make the most of the UN Food Systems Summit and Stocktaking Moment in Rome this month to turbocharge progress towards meeting the SDGs and creating a world free from hunger: a world that is within reach.