Secretary-General Calls for Malian Authorities’ Cooperation in Orderly, Safe Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of resolution 2690 (2023), by which the Security Council decided to terminate the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) as of 30 June and directed its drawdown by 31 December, following the request of the transitional Government of Mali.

The Secretary-General recalls the importance of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and urges all the signatory parties to continue honouring the ceasefire as MINUSMA withdraws. He calls for the full cooperation of the transitional Government for an orderly and safe withdrawal of the Mission’s personnel and assets in the coming months, recalling Mali’s commitment to abide by the status of forces agreement until the last Mission element departs.

The Secretary-General is concerned by the fact that the level and duration of the financial commitment authority required to facilitate the drawdown process have been significantly reduced during the budget negotiations of the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary). This increases the complexities and risks of the drawdown operation.

The Secretary-General reiterates his deep appreciation to all United Nations personnel and leadership for their resilience, contributions and service in very challenging and difficult circumstances. He expresses his profound respect to the memory of the 309 MINUSMA personnel who lost their lives in the service of peace during the 10 years the Mission was deployed in Mali, and thanks all partners who have continued supporting MINUSMA in implementing its mandate.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people of Mali and authorities for all the hardships their country has undergone. He will continue to engage with the transitional Government of Mali on how best to serve the interests of the people of Mali in cooperation with the United Nations country team in Mali, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and other partners.